Island Dental Launches 'Thrive Dental Plan' In Gilbert

Island Dental is proud to announce the launch of the Thrive Dental Plan, an affordable, insurance-free membership designed to make high-quality dental care accessible to individuals and families in Gilbert. With rising dental costs and complicated insurance limitations, this new plan offers a simple and transparent alternative-providing significant savings without the stress of traditional coverage.

The Thrive Dental Plan was designed for patients seeking predictable, budget-friendly dental care. With an annual membership starting at just $99, patients receive FREE exams and X-rays, along with up to 40% savings on all additional treatments. This includes preventive visits, restorative procedures, and cosmetic services-all without waiting periods, deductibles, maximum limits, or exclusions.

“Our mission is to give every patient access to excellent dental care without financial barriers,” said Dr. Naman B. Patel of Island Dental.“The Thrive Dental Plan removes the confusion surrounding insurance and replaces it with clarity, affordability, and true value.”

This new membership program is especially beneficial for patients who do not have dental insurance, as well as those frustrated by common insurance restrictions. With straightforward pricing and immediate access to benefits, members can maintain their oral health consistently and affordably.

“We designed this plan to support families and individuals who want reliable dental care at a price they can trust,” added Dr. Patel.“By offering substantial savings and complete freedom from insurance limitations, the Thrive Dental Plan ensures patients can prioritize their dental health with confidence.”

About Island Dental

Island Dental is a leading dental practice in Gilbert, AZ, committed to providing patient-centered, high-quality care for the entire community. Led by Dr. Naman B. Patel and a dedicated team, the practice offers a full range of dental services, including preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, emergency dentistry, and more. Island Dental's mission is to provide exceptional dental care that is affordable, accessible, and comfortable for every patient.

Individuals interested in enrolling in the Thrive Dental Plan or scheduling a visit can visit for more information.