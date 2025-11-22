$1250 For 16Kwh 48V 314Ah Server Rack Battery Bank The Most Cost-Effective From EGBATT

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2025 5:19 pm - The new 16KWh 48V (51.2V) 314Ah Server Rack Battery Bank with $1,250 designed for solar, home backup, telecom, and off-grid systems. Built with Grade-A LiFePO? cells and a high-performance BMS, it delivers long cycle life

EGBATT Announces the Launch of Its New 16KWh 48V 314Ah Server Rack Battery Bank - A Highly Cost-Effective Energy Storage Solution for 2025

Dongguan, China – December 2025 - EGBATT, a leading manufacturer of LiFePO? energy storage systems, is proud to announce the official release of its latest 16KWh 48V (51.2V) 314Ah Server Rack Battery Bank. As the demand for reliable and affordable energy storage continues to rise across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, EGBATT's new model stands out as one of the most cost-effective 16KWh rack batteries currently available on the global market.

This newly upgraded battery bank delivers a true 16 kilowatt-hours of usable energy, built with Grade-A LiFePO? cells, known for exceptional cycle life, safety, and long-term stability. Designed for solar energy storage, home backup power, telecom stations, hybrid pumping systems, and off-grid applications, the battery offers a robust and scalable solution for users who require dependable backup energy at an affordable price.

One of the key advantages of this model is its standard server rack design, which allows easy installation and expansion. Users can conveniently connect multiple units in parallel to build larger battery banks for residential solar systems or commercial energy storage projects. The built-in high-performance Battery Management System (BMS) provides comprehensive protections - including overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit, temperature monitoring, and cell balancing - ensuring long-term operational safety and reliability.

The EGBATT 16KWh 48V 314Ah model is engineered for over 6000 cycles, giving users more than 10 years of service life under typical usage conditions. This makes it an excellent replacement for traditional lead-acid or lower-quality lithium batteries. In addition, the battery maintains stable performance even in demanding environments, making it suitable for remote sites, off-grid cabins, telecommunication towers, and backup energy for critical equipment.

To celebrate its December launch, EGBATT has set a special factory-direct release price of just USD $1,250, offering customers one of the most competitive deals in the energy storage industry. This aggressive pricing reflects the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-efficient storage solutions to customers worldwide.

The new 16KWh rack battery is now available for distribution, OEM partners, and direct end users.

For full specifications, performance data, installation guidelines, and order inquiries, please visit the link below:

EGBATT welcomes global partners, installers, and system integrators to learn more about this newly launched model and explore cooperation opportunities.



Tony Lei

EGbatt Energy Company limited

P: +86 (0755) 2100-2559 M: 086-18676987799

Wechat: Leibatt Whatsapp: 86-18676987799

W: cmxbattery E:...