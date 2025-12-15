ADB And Azerbaijan Launch New Projects To Boost Green Economy And Innovation
Through the regional technical assistance initiative“Private Sector Development: Capital Market Reforms, Efficient Allocation of Resources, and Firm Growth”, ADB is helping Azerbaijan improve capital market efficiency and digital technology adoption among firms.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment