Court Releases Skorokhod After Bail Of More Than UAH 3M Was Posted

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Media outlet Suspilne reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Bail of UAH 3,28 million was posted for Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod. She was released with an electronic monitoring bracelet, her lawyer Oleh Burhela said.

According to him, the bail was posted by "third parties" on December 12 in the afternoon. He did not specify who exactly.

Skorokhod herself had previously stated in court that she did not have such money. In a comment to Suspilne, the defense lawyer clarified that the money posted was "not the MP's."

Oleh Burhela said that he has already appealed the preventive measure: the defense is asking the court to reduce the amount of bail and remove the monitoring device.

"We understand that bail will remain in place because the pretrial investigation is ongoing, but we will ask to reduce the amount. We also see no point in the electronic bracelet: as a member of parliament, Skorokhod is not restricted in her movement within Ukraine," the defense lawyer said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the NABU, SAP, and the SBU announced the exposure in Kyiv of a criminal group that offered a business representative, for $250,000, to arrange the imposition of National Security and Defense Council sanctions on a rival company.

