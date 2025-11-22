Maruti Suzuki Invests Rs 2 Crore In Startup Ravity For 7.84% Stake

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced an investment of nearly Rs 2 crore in Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited, a startup focused on connected mobility intelligence. The investment gives Maruti Suzuki an equity stake of over 7.84 per cent in the technology-led company.

According to a Maruti Suzuki press release on Friday, this marks the third investment under the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund, which supports startups demonstrating innovation and relevance to the company's operations. The fund earlier invested in Amlgo Labs Private Limited in March 2024 and Sociograph Solutions Private Limited in June 2022.

Enhancing Customer Experience Through Data

Maruti Suzuki said the investment in Ravity Software Solutions aims to strengthen its focus on data-driven insights to enhance customer experience. The company has been working with startups since 2019 under its innovation programs to co-create business solutions.

CEO on Co-creation and Innovation

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the company continues to place customers at the center of its operations. "Aligning to our core value of keeping customer at the core of our business, we are focused on enhancing vehicle ownership experience. In the age of open innovation, we strive to co-create business solutions with specialized entities operating in the particular field," he said.

He added that startups play a key role in bringing agility and fresh thinking to the company's innovation goals. "Our investment in Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited will enable us to elevate customer experience through data-driven insights," he said, and emphasised that the initiative supports the government's 'Startup India' program by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

About Ravity Software Solutions

Ravity Software Solutions, founded in 2022 and based in Bangalore, uses artificial intelligence to deliver connected mobility intelligence to automotive companies and fleet operators. Its platform helps organisations use vehicle data to improve quality, optimise operations, and create new business opportunities.

A Synergistic Partnership

Speaking about the partnership, Vikas Rungta, founder of Ravity Software Solutions, said, "It is an honour to be associated with an industry leader like Maruti Suzuki, whose name is synonymous with bringing personal mobility to millions in India as well as across the globe."

He added that collaboration between an automobile major and a startup reflects Maruti Suzuki's openness to innovation. "With our excellence and expertise in AI, analytics and mobility, we are committed to upholding the trust Maruti Suzuki has placed in us," Rungta said. (ANI)

