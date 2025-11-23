J&K L-G Reviews Security, Counter Terrorism Measures In Aftermath Of Delhi Blast

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security meeting to review winter preparedness, law and order situation and the overall scenario in the aftermath of the Delhi terror blast.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army, various security forces and intelligence agencies.

The L-G reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), winter preparedness, and counter terrorism operations in the aftermath of the busting of the white collar terror module involving some doctors belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.

Police, intelligence and security forces briefed the meeting on the overall security situation in the UT.

The DGP, Nalin Prabhat, gave a detailed briefing during the meeting based on a series of recent ground-level review meetings held by him at the district level.

The DGP briefed the meeting on counter-terror operations, strengthening of the intelligence mechanism and community policing initiatives.

The L-G took into account these assessments and recommendations to further strengthen the security strategy for the coming months.

The L-G took a detailed review of the situation in the aftermath of the terror blast near the Red Fort on November 10, in which 15 people were killed and 10 others injured after a terror conspirator, Dr Umar Nabi, detonated his explosive-laden car.

Dr Umar Nabi had evaded arrest after his two terror associates, Dr Adil Rather of the Qazigund area of Kulgam district and Dr Muzammil Ganai of Pulwama district, were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police while busting the white collar terror module in the Faridabad area.

Following the blast, security has been further tightened across Jammu and Kashmir with heightened patrolling and intensified security at vital locations.

Security personnel have been deployed at strategic locations along highways, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pulwama and the Qazigund, for monitoring vehicle movement and maintaining public order.

Police have also intensified inspections of shops and establishments dealing with chemicals, fertilisers, explosives, hardware, and automobile workshops across Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten persons, including Dr Adil Rather, Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Shaheen Shahid of UP and her brother, Molvi Irfan, Amir Ali, Jasir Bilal, Dr Umar Farooq and his wife Shahzada Akhtar and Tufail Ahmad, an electrician, have been arrested so far in connection with the Delhi terror blast case.

The NIA has said that they all had played a key role in the terror attack, with Amir Rashid Ali arrested after a probe revealed that the car used in the blast was registered in his name, while Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, had provided technical support to the suicide bomber.

The investigation of the case was handed over to the NIA by the Union Home Ministry.

The NIA is working on the case in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and police forces from other states.