Democracy Secure, Muslims In Top Posts: JD(U) Leader To Arshad Madani

'Democracy is Secure': JD(U) Leader

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Sunday said democracy in India is "secure", adding that members of the Muslim community are holding top positions in the bureaucracy and other important institutions. The remarks came in response to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani's statement alleging the government of ensuring that "muslim never raise their heads".

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar said, "This is India, and its democracy is secure. Today, members of the Muslim minority community are holding top positions in the bureaucracy and other institutions. While everyone is entitled to their political and religious views, one should consider how to work toward the development of minority communities. In this regard, one can learn from Nitish Kumar."

Madani Alleges Discrimination Against Muslims

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims, highlighting what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University. He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zahran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".

He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they become "they will be sent to jail," while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack. "The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (muslim) never raise their heads."

Al Falah University Case Details

Madani referred to Al Falah Group Chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who has been remanded to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till December 1, for committing the offence of money laundering linked to large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of funds from the Al-Falah University ecosystem.

The primary four accused involved in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, in which 15 people were killed, were the doctors of the Al Falah University, including Dr Umar Nabi, who committed the attack. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)