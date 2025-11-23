'India Is A Hindu Rashtra': Mohan Bhagwat Asserts Civilisational Identity At Lucknow Event

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday delivered a series of strong remarks on spirituality, national identity, Indian civilisation and contemporary challenges and called the country a 'Hindu Rashtra', at the Divya Geeta Prerna Utsav in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said the teachings of the Gita offer clarity and guidance in every age and circumstance.

“One should read the Gita in its original form and understand it deeply-then everything becomes clear. A special quality of the Gita is that every time you reflect on it, you discover something new, something relevant to your current situation,” he said.

Citing the scripture, he added that Bhagwan Krishna teaches individuals not to run away from problems but to stand firm and confront them.

Bhagwat expressed concern that despite rising material prosperity, society is struggling with“a lack of morality, peace and contentment.”

He said many people feel they are moving ahead in life but“still sense they are on the wrong path.” The right path, he asserted, lies in India's civilisational values.

“Bharat's life traditions once brought peace and harmony to the world,” he said.

Reflecting on India's history, the RSS chief said the nation had once been a“Vishwaguru,” but centuries of invasions destroyed temples, forced conversions, and pushed the country into subjugation.

“Those days of invasion are gone. Now we've hoisted the flag over the Ram Temple,” he declared, adding that India's cultural identity survived despite centuries of oppression.

Calling India a“Hindu society and a Hindu Rashtra,” Bhagwat urged citizens to embrace dharma, duty, service and sacrifice.“The essence of all traditions and knowledge of the world has been given by Bhagwan Vyas in 700 shlokas of the Gita,” he said.

He also drew parallels between ancient conflicts and present-day global turmoil.“The kind of wars fought 1,000 years ago are happening even today. Crimes and greed remain the same,” he noted.

Paying tribute to freedom fighters, Bhagwat said heroes like the martyrs of 1857 and Chandrashekhar Azad gained nothing materially, yet their sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

“They did not see victory in their lifetime, but their lives light our path even today,” he added.