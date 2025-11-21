Black Friday Sales - AX 2012 Upgrade To Dynamics 365

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2025 4:10 am - Upgrade from AX 2012 to Dynamics 365 with our Black Friday Sales. Unlock modern features, improved performance, and seamless migration at unbeatable prices. Don't miss this limited-time offer

As we approach one of the most anticipated commercial periods of the year, Key Dynamics Solutions is proud to announce the launch of our Black Friday Sales Event, centered around one of the most important modernization initiatives for our customers: the AX 2012 Upgrade to Dynamics 365. With digital transformation accelerating across every industry, this limited-time promotional offer gives our clients a strategic opportunity to future-proof their operations while enjoying up to 20% off on qualifying upgrade services.

This initiative is not only designed to drive customer engagement during a peak buying season-it also positions Key Dynamics Solutions as a global leader in ERP modernization, delivering end-to-end expertise on the Upgrade from AX 2012 to Dynamics 365. Our teams across regions will be aligned on this campaign, reinforcing a unified message of innovation, value, and customer-centric transformation.

Why This Campaign Matters

As digital ecosystems become more connected and cloud-first strategies dominate technology roadmaps, organizations still running Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 are facing increasingly urgent pressures. Support cycles are ending, integrations are becoming harder to maintain, and the costs associated with legacy environments continue to rise. Many of our global clients are aware of the need to transition, but financial and operational constraints often slow their decision-making process.

Our Black Friday“AX 2012 Upgrade to Dynamics 365” promotion is designed to break through those barriers. Offering up to 20% off gives our customers both the incentive and the confidence to move forward with a predictable, cost-effective upgrade path. Internally, this creates a major growth opportunity for all of our delivery, sales, consulting, and support teams.

Key Message for All Teams

During this campaign, it is crucial that all customer-facing and operational teams share a unified, clear message:

“Key Dynamics Solutions is offering a limited-time, up to 20% discount on all services tied to the Upgrade from AX 2012 to Dynamics 365-empowering organizations to modernize, gain cloud benefits, and reduce long-term operational risk.”

The emphasis should be on urgency, modernization benefits, and the value of partnering with a global team that has extensive experience in guiding enterprise-level upgrades.

Core Benefits to Highlight

To ensure consistency in customer conversations and internal communication, the following benefits should be emphasized throughout the campaign:

1. Lower Total Cost of Ownership

Customers migrating from AX 2012 to Dynamics 365 can significantly reduce on-premises infrastructure costs, maintenance expenditures, and manual workloads through automation and cloud scalability.

2. Enhanced Security and Compliance

Microsoft's cloud architecture brings continuous updates, global compliance coverage, and built-in security enhancements, reducing risk and improving governance.

3. Continuous Innovation

Dynamics 365 offers AI-driven insights, advanced analytics, integrated Power Platform capabilities, and seamless updates-none of which are possible in the legacy AX 2012 environment.

4. Increased Productivity and User Experience

With modern UI, mobility, automation tools, and integrated workflows, businesses can operate faster and more efficiently.

5. Long-Term Stability and Scalability

Upgrading ensures customers stay supported, remain competitive, and have the technological foundation to adapt as their business evolves.

These points should be incorporated in every presentation, proposal, consultation, and promotional interaction during the Black Friday period.

Campaign Timeline & Structure

The campaign will run globally and simultaneously across all Key Dynamics Solutions regions. Marketing, sales, and technical leads have already been briefed on the coordination strategy. Key milestones include:

Campaign Kickoff: Beginning of Black Friday week

Customer Outreach: Email, LinkedIn, webinars, and direct consultations

Discount Eligibility Period: Limited to the Black Friday window

Post-Campaign Follow-ups: For prospects who expressed interest but need additional planning

Teams are encouraged to schedule introductory calls, technical assessments, and scoping discussions early to capture maximum interest.

Internal Team Expectations

For this campaign to reach its full potential, collaboration across departments is essential.

Sales Teams:

Focus on proactive outreach, leveraging our success stories, upgrade roadmap frameworks, and calculators that demonstrate long-term savings. Use the“up to 20% off” incentive as a strong conversation starter.

Consulting & Delivery Teams:

Prepare for early scoping sessions and pre-assessment engagements. Ensure availability for customer workshops and readiness evaluations.

Technical Teams:

Be prepared to address high-level architectural questions, cloud migration considerations, customizations, data migration challenges, and integration strategies.

Marketing Teams:

Continue supporting the initiative with digital assets, email sequences, content updates, customer case studies, and targeted campaign materials highlighting the AX 2012 to Dynamics 365 upgrade message.

Our Global Strength: One Unified Brand

As Key Dynamics Solutions continues to expand worldwide, this Black Friday campaign highlights our capability to serve global enterprises with consistent quality, methodology, and expertise. Whether supporting clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, or APAC, our brand stands for reliability, innovation, and customer-focused transformation.

This promotion reinforces our commitment to helping organizations evolve, modernize, and thrive in an increasingly digital economy. It also reflects our belief that upgrading from AX 2012 to Dynamics 365 is not just a technical project-it is a strategic investment in long-term growth.

Conclusion

The Black Friday Sales – AX 2012 Upgrade to Dynamics 365 (Up to 20% Off) campaign is a major milestone for Key Dynamics Solutions. It empowers our customers, motivates our teams, and strengthens our position in the global ERP modernization space. With aligned communication, coordinated execution, and dedicated teamwork, we expect this initiative to drive strong engagement and long-term customer value.

Press Contact:

Key Dynamics Solutions

Email:...

Website:

Phone: +918750341839