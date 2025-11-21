Musk Reshares Wild New AI-Generated Video Showing Optimus As Chef, Cop, Karate Fighter After Skeptical Analyst Wants Proof It's 'Truly Useful'



The video, generated using AI, follows Gary Black's call for Tesla to prove Optimus can perform real, economically useful tasks at scale.

Musk has said Optimus could become Tesla's biggest business, with version three targeting human-level dexterity. Tesla is building the supply chain and manufacturing needed to eventually produce the humanoid robot in high volumes.

Elon Musk reshared an AI-generated video of Tesla's Optimus robot on Friday, showing how the humanoid can take on roles ranging from construction worker to karate performer, just days after The Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black challenged Tesla to prove the robot can do anything“truly useful.”

Optimus Depicted Across Multiple Future Roles

The newly released montage on X, generated via xAI's Grok Imagine and Google Gemini's Nano Banana Pro by an X user, presents Optimus in a wide range of imagined real-world scenarios. The robot is shown preparing food in a restaurant-style kitchen, assisting in an ambulance setting, mimicking police patrol behavior, performing martial arts poses, appearing at a poker table, and roaming naturally across streets and beaches.

Musk's Expanding Robotics Vision

The video comes as Musk intensifies his emphasis on Optimus as Tesla's next major product pillar. In September, he described the humanoid as the most difficult engineering project Tesla has ever attempted, saying the company had to build an entire supply chain from scratch because key actuators“could not actually be bought for any amount of money.”

Musk said Tesla is finalizing version three of the robot, designed for human-level dexterity, advanced AI navigation, and ultimately high-volume manufacturing that could bring unit costs down to $20,000–$25,000.

Prototypes Already Operating Inside Tesla

At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting this month, Musk said Optimus prototypes were already roaming company offices autonomously “24/7 with no one minding them” before returning to charge on their own. He described Optimus as“the biggest product of all time” and predicted it could eventually outscale smartphones, reach“tens of billions” of units worldwide, and even exceed the precision of top surgeons. The recently approved $1 trillion compensation package for Musk includes performance milestones tied directly to building one million Optimus robots.

Earlier this week, Musk reiterated that Optimus and AI could essentially“eliminate poverty” and make work“optional” in the future.

Stocktwits Traders See Rebound Potential

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was 'bearish' amid 'low' message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of November 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“I'm very confident we'll see the bounce to the $412-415 range tomorrow then see where it goes from there.”

Another user expects the stock to“test low to mid 380s tmrw and then bounce hard.”

Tesla's stock has declined 2% so far in 2025.

