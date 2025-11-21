24:1900 Music Festival - An Act Of Resistance & Rebellion

MENAFN - Pressat) 24:1900, the innovative online music festival spanning the globe, returns over the weekend of 6-7 December 2025.

Showcasing independent artists from all 24 time zones, the festival features 24 artists performing at 19:00 local time in their respective regions - unifying the world in a truly global celebration of music.

This year's edition focuses on the democratic need to resist and rebel, culturally and politically.

“Bringing together acts from around the world at a time of great polarisation is a political act in itself-especially given our platforming of both Palestinian and Taiwanese artists,” says co-founder Mark of 122 Music Management, the British company that created and runs 24:1900.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, finding a Palestinian act to play 24:1900 was a challenge. Before alkalsaat, we had another Palestinian artist who had to withdraw over fears that our association could cause issues at Israeli checkpoints. They feared that visits home to their families could be jeopardised, underscoring the harsh daily realities Palestinians face.”

The festival also highlights other battles facing musicians. Following news that the former Spotify CEO invested in an AI military defence company, a growing number of mainstream artists are removing their music from the platform in protest. That movement continues apace with Spotify hosting ICE adverts and more.

Independent artists, meanwhile, continue to face longstanding issues: from unfair compensation from streaming services to the ongoing crisis in live music with venue closures

In response to this, 24:1900 gives independent artists a platform to resist and challenge industry norms. A space to reclaim their creative direction and reach listeners who may never have encountered their work before. This applies to the wider music community who are advertising for free after each set.

What's more, 24:1900 is more accessible and more environmentally sustainable. It is a festival for all to celebrate.

“If you want to support quality independent music and help artists resist and rebel, 24:1900 is a great place to start," adds Mark.“Because the fight is global.”

