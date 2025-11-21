Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ackermans & Van Haaren Trading Update 3Q2025: Excellent Results Of Core Participations, FY2025 Outlook Confirmed


2025-11-21 01:02:31
Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


Ackermans & van Haaren has published its trading update for the third quarter of 2025:

  • Excellent third quarter results of core participations
  • AvH's strong outlook for the full year 2025 confirmed
  • Net cash position of 437 million euros

please find attached our press release.


Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment

  • AvH Trading Update 3Q2025: Excellent results of core participations, FY2025 outlook confirmed 20251120

