Death Toll from Lassa Fever Climbs to 177 in Nigeria
(MENAFN) The death toll from a Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has surged to 177 so far in 2025, health authorities reported Thursday.
In its latest briefing, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) confirmed 966 cases between January and October, spanning 106 local government areas across 21 of Nigeria’s 36 states.
The agency reported that the case fatality rate now stands at 18.3 percent, up from 16.5 percent during the same period last year. The NCDC attributed the increase to "late presentation and poor health-seeking behavior, often linked to the high cost of treatment."
Southern states Edo and Ondo, along with northern states Bauchi and Taraba, are bearing the brunt of the outbreak, together accounting for more than 87 percent of all confirmed cases. Ondo alone represents 36 percent of the total, according to the NCDC.
Young adults aged 21 to 30 are the most affected, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.
The NCDC warned that inadequate sanitation, limited awareness in high-risk communities, and delayed medical care continue to fuel the spread of the virus.
Lassa fever, a severe viral hemorrhagic illness, spreads mainly through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces. Human-to-human transmission is also possible through direct contact with the blood, saliva, urine, or excreta of infected individuals.
