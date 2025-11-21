Botanical Supplements Market Report 2025: Key Growth Drivers, Trends & Outlook Through 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Botanical Supplements Market Worth?

In past years, the market size for botanical supplements has seen robust expansion. It's projected to rise from $61.24 billion in 2024 to $66.07 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include heightened awareness about health and wellbeing among consumers, a climbing interest in organic and herbal solutions, an upsurge in health issues related to lifestyle, as well as the broader development of the health and wellness sector, and the conventional and cultural usage of botanicals in medicine.

The market for botanical supplements is projected to exhibit robust expansion in the coming few years. The market is anticipated to attain a value of $94.32 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The upward momentum during the forecast span could be associated with an increased preference for plant-based and all-natural products, a growing elderly populace with a focus on healthy aging, a heightened emphasis on preventive health care, the enlargement of online retail platforms dealing with botanical supplements, and rapid urbanization. Key forward-looking trends encompass improvements in the extraction methods for botanical components, personalization and tailor-made botanical nutritional supplement formulations, conscientiously sourced and ethically sound practices in botanical supply networks, the implementation of blockchain solutions for greater supply chain transparency, and innovative delivery mediums, such as gummies or powders.

Download a free sample of the botanical supplements market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Botanical Supplements Market?

The botanical supplements market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising number of consumers who are conscious about their health. Botanical supplements, which offer a multitude of health advantages and contain digestive properties, are devoid of chemicals. Take for example, the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) food and health survey in May 2022, which reported 52% of Americans claiming that they adhered to a diet or specific eating patterns in the previous year, demonstrating a rise. Therefore, this escalating number of health-conscious individuals is predicted to fuel the expansion of the botanical supplements market in the forthcoming period.

Who Are The Major Players In The Botanical Supplements Market?

Major players in the Botanical Supplements include:

. Himalaya Drug Company

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. Amway Corporation

. Bio-Botanica Inc

. Blackmores Limited

. Gaia Herbs LLC

. Glanbia Nutritionals

. Herbalife Nutrition

. MMJ International Holdings

. Pharmavite LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Botanical Supplements Sector?

Leading firms in the botanical supplements market are concentrating on creating innovative technological platforms, such as wholesale B2B e-commerce systems, to improve distribution effectiveness and increase retailer accessibility. These wholesale B2B e-commerce systems are virtual marketplaces that streamline transactions among businesses, giving wholesalers the ability to sell goods in larger quantities straight to retailers or other enterprises. For example, in July 2024, Nuherbs Co., a manufacturing company based in the US, started a wholesale B2B e-commerce system for dietary supplements in partnership with Spree Commerce. This system improves operational efficiency by overseeing order processing and inventory management automatically, enabling businesses to operate consistently. Additionally, it enhances customer experience with customized shopping options and DIY features, simplifying the process for buyers to discover and purchase products.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Botanical Supplements Market Share?

The botanical supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Herbs, Leaves, Spices, Flowers, Other Sources

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Gummies, Other Forms

3) By Application: Energy And Weight Management, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Herbs: Adaptogenic Herbs, Culinary Herbs

2) By Leaves: Green Leaves, Tea Leaves

3) By Spices: Common Spices, Exotic Spices

4) By Flowers: Herbal Flowers, Edible Flowers

5) By Other Sources: Roots, Fruits, Seeds

View the full botanical supplements market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Botanical Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America led the botanical supplements market and the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest growth rates during the predicted time frame. The botanical supplements market report encompasses regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Botanical Supplements Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2025



Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2025



Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "