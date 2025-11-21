MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ulanzi, the global leader in imaging and creator technology, announced a major milestone in its North American expansion, marking a new chapter in how the brand supports independent creators and digital storytellers. This update comes as the region's creator economy continues to accelerate., reinforcing the significance of today's announcement.

Strengthening Support for North American Creators

Since 2015, Ulanzi has been dedicated to empowering creators. In the US and Canada, the brand has gained traction among vloggers, YouTubers, and indie filmmakers with products that enhance mobility, flexibility, and creative expression. Its portfolio-including tripods, lighting, microphones, and modular rigs-addresses the diverse needs of creators working in studios, outdoors, or on the move. By emphasizing usability, Ulanzi helps creators focus on storytelling rather than equipment.







Inspiring the World of Content Creation: Ulanzi Announces New Milestone in Empowering Creators Across North America



Innovation for Practicality

Ulanzi combines precise engineering with human-centered design. Its 700+ global patents and recognition from iF, Red Dot, and IDEA design awards demonstrate a commitment to high functionality and intuitive design. Creators in North America particularly value the lightweight, portable, and modular products that simplify professional-grade content production.

Fostering Creative Independence

Beyond hardware, Ulanzi contributes to a culture of creative independence. Its philosophy,“Make Creation Freer,” resonates with North American audiences who prioritize flexibility and self-expression. With a global team, Ulanzi ensures fast product development and localized support, helping bridge the gap between inspiration and practical tools.

A New Chapter in North America

As digital storytelling expands, today's announcement underscores Ulanzi's strengthened commitment to the region. The brand aims not only to provide tools but also to help shape a creative culture where ideas flourish.

About Ulanzi

Founded in 2015, Ulanzi is a global innovation-driven brand specializing in imaging and creator tools. With over 3,400 SKUs and 700+ patents, its products are distributed in more than 190 countries and regions. It was recognized as the Global No.1 Photography Accessory Brand.

