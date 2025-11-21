KX-826: Redefining Confidence With Visible Hair Revival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions struggling with thinning hair, KX-826 is fast becoming more than just a solution - it's a quiet revolution in hair confidence. Developed by Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited, a clinical-stage novel drug developer in the field of dermatology for more than fifteen years, this next-generation topical innovation bridges the gap between science and self-care.





During the course of KX-826 development, it completes multiple clinical trials for the treatment of male and female androgenetic alopecia (the“AGA”) in China and the United States. KX-826 has demonstrated excellent safety profile and remarkable therapeutic effects in anti-hair loss and new hair growth.

Unlike conventional formulas, KX-826 leverages cutting-edge research into scalp biology to visibly strengthen hair from the roots. Compared to minoxidil, KX-826 products are not oily and do not have shedding phase. Compared to finasteride, KX-826 are suitable for both men and women and do not cause sexual dysfunction in men.

In the latest phase II stage clinical study in China, the results indicated that the phase II stage has reached its primary endpoint with statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcomes, demonstrating excellent efficacy and safety. The details of the study are as followings:

Regarding efficacy, the target area non-vellus hair counts (“TAHC”) of both 0.5% BID group and 1.0% BID group showed an increase of ~22 hairs/cm2 from baseline. The results are statistically significant (P<0.01).

The hair growth assessment (“HGA”) indicators from investigators of 0.5% BID group and 1.0% BID group both experienced statistically significant improvement from placebo group (P<0.02), with a significant therapeutic effect.

In terms of safety, KX-826 tincture exhibited satisfactory safety and tolerability in the clinical trial, with a low incidence of overall adverse events. No drug-related sexual dysfunction adverse reactions were observed during the entire study period, which indicated an excellent favorable safety profile without observing any new safety signals.





From Lab to daily - life : The Rise of KOSHINÉ

To make its dermatological breakthroughs accessible to consumers, the Kintor introduced its new high-end cosmetics brand KOSHINÉ since the second half of 2024. The brand now features two main product lines, namely Hair Care Line and Skincare Line. Both are designed to address the consumer's pursuit of healthy, balanced hair and skin.

The Hair Care Line includes five editions of anti-hair loss solutions: Basic, Pro, Plant Extract, Max, and Foam Version. The Skincare Line comprises the Anti-Acne Gel, formulated with KX-826, and Anti-Pigment Serum & Lotion, both powered by KT-939, a next-generation brightening compound. Early users describe this line as“refreshingly lightweight yet incredibly effective,” with visible clarity and balance after just a few weeks.





“After two months, I could actually see baby hairs growing along my hairline again,” shared one early tester.

“My scalp feels less oily, and my hair looks fuller - I finally stopped worrying every time I brushed it.”

These results are now being echoed by real consumers worldwide. On Amazon, verified users are sharing their excitement:

Penny wrote, “So far so good! I was worried about how it would make my hair feel, but it hasn't made my hair dry or greasy at all. My hair feels soft and smells fresh - I'm excited to keep using it.”

R4LDZ added, “I've been using the KINTOR 0.9% KX-826 Hair Regrowth Spray for a few weeks now and I'm impressed. It's super easy to apply, absorbs quickly, and my scalp feels calmer with less oil buildup - a huge plus for oily skin. Unlike minoxidil, there's no intense shedding phase. My hairline already looks fuller, and I feel more confident.”

Supported by both clinical data and authentic consumer reviews, the KOSHINÉ have been proven to be gentle yet powerful, making them a promising new choice for those seeking visible improvement in their hair and skin without the usual side effects.





Where Science Meets Accessibility

Since launch, KOSHINÉ has quickly built momentum in the global market, prioritizing online-first channels to reach consumers worldwide. The brand's Amazon USA Selected Store and official KOSHINÉ Mall make it easy for users to explore the entire portfolio - from science-backed hair care to glow-boosting skincare - all in one place.





With KX-826 paving the way, Kintor and KOSHINÉ are redefining the fusion of pharmaceutical precision with daily beauty care. Discover the difference for yourself and join the growing community of users experiencing real results and renewed confidence.

