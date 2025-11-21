403
Myntra M-Now Celebrates Its 1St Birthday With A Viral 'Edible Billboard' Activation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 20, 2025: In a groundbreaking marketing activation that blurred the lines between advertising and reality, Sociowash created India's first fully edible billboard to celebrate Myntra M-Now's 1st birthday. The 6-foot installation in Maxus mall, Borivali left consumers genuinely confused, unable to tell if they were looking at a billboard or something else entirely.
The activation tapped into the viral "Is it real or cake?" trend, turning passive viewers into active participants. Mall-goers stopped, stared, and gathered around the installation, apprehensive about what they were seeing. The deliberate ambiguity created exactly what the brand wanted: curiosity and conversation.
"We wanted to create a moment of pure disbelief," said Raghav, Co-founder at Sociowash. "In an era where consumers scroll past thousands of ads daily, we needed to make them stop, question, and engage. The confusion on people's faces when they realized this billboard was actually cake - that's the kind of organic engagement that money can't buy."
Once the brave ones took the first taste and word spread, the activation exploded. Within 40 minutes, the entire 6-foot cake was gone, consumed by enthusiastic mall-goers who couldn't resist being part of the moment.
"Offline activations are always challenging when you're trying to pull off innovations. After the flying billboard and a few other ideas, this one was equally demanding. It needed much more than just getting the right people on board. Creating this huge cake was the biggest task, and after that came the constant "what if?" attitude. As we always say in these situations: 99 things can go wrong, and only one can go right, and that 1 is getting it done perfectly.", added Shubham Chawla, Business Head.
The Celebration Continues
As a part of its first birthday celebrations, the edible billboard perfectly captured what M-Now stands for - instant gratification. The installation disappeared almost as quickly as it went viral, with people sharing their disbelief and delight across social media. It proves that the best campaigns don't just capture attention. They create confusion, curiosity, and conversation.
