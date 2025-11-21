Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Widespread Rains Expected In Tamil Nadu As Bay Of Bengal System Develops

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may lead to a cyclone next week, but its track remains uncertain. Tamil Nadu, however, is set to receive widespread rainfall

Weather trackers noted that the possible cyclone's movement will largely depend on the exact location where the late-November low-pressure area develops. They explained that even minor shifts in this genesis point can result in significant changes to the eventual track.

The blogger observed that late-November systems are highly sensitive to their origin. If the LPA emerges west of 90°E, storms tend to move toward Tamil Nadu without climbing much in latitude. Areas east of 92°E can still influence TN if close to 10°N, while anything between 90°E and 92°E creates an unpredictable 50:50 scenario. An LPA near the Malacca Strait typically pushes the system west-northwest, again boosting the chance of TN landfall.

Meteorologists indicated that moist easterlies and an Upper Air Circulation will ensure rainfall across Tamil Nadu regardless of the cyclone's final strength. They expect heavier spells over South TN-especially the Manjolai Ghats-while Chennai and North TN may see moderate rain with occasional intense bursts.

Forecasters suggested that most models are leaning toward cyclone development sometime next week, though clarity will come only after the LPA forms within 48–72 hours. They advised residents to stay aware but avoid alarm, while preparing for consistent rain as the Northeast Monsoon remains in mild deficit.