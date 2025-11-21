EPFO Agartala Hosts Session On Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Scheme

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Agartala, organised an interactive session on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana at Manikya Enclave. P. Sangeeth Kumar, Director General (Statistics), Ministry of Labour & Employment, attended the event as the chief guest. Several other dignitaries were also present during the programme.

Scheme Outreach and Details

During the session, Regional PF Commissioner Leo Joseph Marandi highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana was launched in August, and awareness activities are being conducted across the country. "The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana started in the month of August, and its outreach activities are currently underway. Today, we held a seminar attended by many employees from various establishments. We explained what needs to be done under the scheme, what incentives are available for employees, what benefits have already been provided, and how many registrations have been completed so far," Marandi said.

He said that EPFO Agartala held this seminar to inform employees from various establishments about the process, required formalities, and available incentives under the scheme.

Eligibility and Registration Benefits

Marandi stated that several employees have already registered under the scheme, and EPFO has provided relaxation for establishments that had not registered earlier. "We have given relaxation from 2017 onwards for those who had not registered with EPFO. Employees with new joinings and those earning up to Rs 15,000 are eligible for incentives depending on their salary structure," he said.

He further informed that so far, 42 staff members from different establishments have registered under the scheme, while around 24 employees are already receiving benefits. "In total, nearly 750 employees, both first-time joiners and re-joiners, are availing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana in the region."

Monitoring and Impact

Marandi added that EPFO has been given a weekly calendar to track employee enrolment under the scheme.

"This initiative is showing significant impact. Employees are coming forward, and enrolment is increasing steadily," he said. (ANI)

