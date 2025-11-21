Five Must-Try Peanut Bites At Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe 2025

Explore the top five peanut-based delights at Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe 2025. From Kadalekai Chikki and Holige to Peanut Masala, Ladoo, and Peanut Usli, discover flavours you cannot miss at Bengaluru's iconic peanut fair.

The Kadalekai Parishe in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru is not just a celebration of peanuts; it's a culinary delight for visitors. With lakhs of people flocking to the fair, the event offers a range of traditional and innovative peanut-based treats that are a must-try for food lovers and festival-goers alike.

Kadalekai Chikki is one of the most popular treats at the fair. This crunchy peanut brittle is made with jaggery and roasted peanuts, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and nutty flavour. It's a classic snack that captures the essence of the fair.

Another favourite is Kadalekai Holige or Shenga Holige, a traditional sweet flatbread stuffed with a rich peanut filling. Soft, warm, and slightly sweet, it's an irresistible delight that visitors often savour while exploring the fair.

For those who enjoy a spicy kick, Peanut Masala is a must-try. Roasted peanuts tossed in tangy spices provide a burst of flavour and a crunchy snack experience that keeps people coming back for more during the fair.

Peanut Ladoo is another traditional treat that draws the attention of young and old alike. Soft, round, and rich in flavour, these sweet peanut balls are often bought in bulk as gifts or souvenirs to take home from the fair.

Lastly, Peanut Usli is a crunchy and lightly spiced snack made from roasted peanuts mixed with aromatic seasonings. It's a popular choice for those looking for a savoury peanut bite while wandering the fair, perfectly complementing the variety of sweets and snacks on offer.