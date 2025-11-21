Lucid Stock Crashes To All-Time Low After Rolling Out Cheaper Gravity SUV In Race To Survive EV Slowdown



The $79,900 Gravity Touring launches with key features like 337 miles of range, dual-motor AWD and fast charging, with some units available immediately.

Lucid trimmed its full-year production outlook to about 18,000 vehicles after weaker demand and supply constraints slowed Gravity output. Stocktwits users were split, with some saying Lucid should focus on premium models and others expecting the stock to rebound as Gravity deliveries ramp up.

Lucid Group, Inc. shares fell to an all-time low on Thursday after the company launched a cheaper version of its Gravity SUV to broaden its customer base amid weakening U.S. EV demand and mounting financial pressures.

Gravity Touring Launches Below $80K

The new Gravity Touring starts at $79,900, undercutting the $94,900 Grand Touring trim. Lucid said orders are open and some configurations are available for immediate delivery.

The Touring keeps the core elements of the Gravity lineup, including an EPA-estimated 337 miles of range, dual-motor AWD, 560 horsepower, 0–60 mph in about 4 seconds, and fast charging that can add roughly 200 miles in about 15 minutes via the vehicle's high-voltage architecture. The SUV also offers flexible seating for five or seven passengers and access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers through its native NACS port.

Slowing EV Sales And Supply Constraints

The launch comes as Lucid grapples with a slowing EV market after the loss of a $7,500 federal tax credit in September. The company's third-quarter revenue of $336.6 million fell short of analyst estimates, and it trimmed its full-year production guidance to around 18,000 units due to supply chain challenges that have constrained Gravity production.

Issues include a chip shortage, constrained supplies of rare-earth materials, and delays stemming from a September fire at an aluminum supplier, among others, that have driven up costs and delayed vehicle production. Rivals, including Tesla and Rivian, have also warned of softer EV demand heading into next year.

Gravity's Uneven Rollout Raises Pressure On Lucid

The Gravity program has had a bumpy start. Orders for the SUV opened in late 2024, but early Grand Touring deliveries were temporarily halted in early 2025 before resuming. By August, Gravity sales were reportedly still only in the three-digit range. Lucid has delivered some units to Saudi Arabia and announced a robotaxi partnership with Uber and Nuro involving at least 20,000 Gravity vehicles scheduled to begin launching next year.

To sustain demand after the federal credit expired, Lucid temporarily covered the incentive value for customers before ending the discount. Lucid appears to also be ramping up production of both the Grand Touring and the new Touring variant at its Casa Grande, Arizona factory.

Stocktwits Traders Split On Lucid's Move

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Lucid was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

LCID sentiment and message volume as of November 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“I actually believe making an entry-level consumer EV would be the wrong move for these guys. They should put that money into a revamp of the Air. Stay Premium.”

Another user said,“The Gravity is ready to be delivered and this stock will more than double in 26.”

Lucid's stock has declined 61% so far in 2025.

