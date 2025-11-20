Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Wanted In Abu Dhabi Double Murder Arrested In India

2025-11-20 11:17:29
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding suspect wanted in connection with the 2020 murder of two Indian nationals in Abu Dhabi, according to an official update posted on X on Thursday.

The CBI, India's federal investigative agency, said it had tracked down and detained Shameem KK from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He had been on the run since 2022, when Kerala Police registered the Shafa Sharif murder case and the CBI subsequently took over parts of the investigation.

According to the agency's statement on X, the case dates back to March 5, 2020, when Haris Thathamma Parambil, a business consultant in Abu Dhabi, and a woman identified as Dency Antony were found dead in a flat in the UAE capital. The deaths were initially made to look like suicides.

Investigators later alleged that Haris's associate, Shaibin Ashraf, plotted the killings out of jealousy and business rivalry. The CBI said Shaibin deployed several associates to the Gulf, covered their expenses, and orchestrated the murders to seize Haris's income and savings.

A charge sheet was filed in India on October 10, 2024, against Shaibin Ashraf and seven others, including Shameem KK, who had remained absconding until this week's arrest.

The High Court of Kerala had earlier ordered the CBI to take over portions of the case from local police. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued to track the missing accused.

The CBI said further proceedings are underway following the arrest.

