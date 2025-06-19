403
Putin discuss China-Russia cultural ties, revealing his granddaughter speaks Chinese
(MENAFN) At the SPIEF 2025 forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that interest in the Chinese language is increasing in Russia, mentioning that his own granddaughter speaks Chinese fluently with the help of her tutor from Beijing.
During a late-night Q&A session with leaders of international news agencies, the president of Xinhua News Agency asked Putin about expanding cultural exchanges between China and Russia, referring to his previous comment that some of his family members are learning Chinese.
“When I mentioned that some of my close relatives are studying Chinese, I was referring to my granddaughter, who has a teacher from Beijing and speaks fluently with her in Chinese,” Putin explained.
He also shared that his daughter began studying Chinese in the early 2000s simply out of personal interest, hiring a tutor to learn the language.
The Russian leader highlighted that more than 50,000 Chinese students are currently studying in Russia, while over 21,000 Russian students attend universities in China. He emphasized that educational institutions in both countries maintain direct connections, strengthening ties and cooperation across various sectors.
