Cabral Looks To Write His Own Chapter For Portugal At U-17 World Cup In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Anisio Cabral wants to be remembered for more than a single trademark celebration. After finding the net against Belgium in the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the young Portuguese striker sprinted toward the corner and hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration, a gesture honouring a player he has admired since childhood.
Cabral, however, insists his inspirations extend beyond one global superstar. Portugal's leading scorer at the tournament says he draws from multiple greats. He speaks highly of Cristiano Ronaldo's drive and winning mindset, while also praising the flair and finishing of Brazil legend Ronaldo 'Fenómeno,' two figures who have shaped the way he sees the game.
With six goals in five games, Cabral leads the race for the Golden Boot in the tournament, just as his idols did so often in international competitions. But among so many legends to look up to, one carries a special meaning for him. And it's not either of the Ronaldos.
Like Cabral, this former striker also has roots in Guinea-Bissau – Eder. In 2016, Eder became a national hero by scoring the only goal in the UEFA European Championship final against France that gave Portugal its first title.
Years later, he ended up working alongside Cabral when he took on a management role within the national youth set-up.“Eder is a special person; I'm lucky to have met him,” gushed the young striker.“He's been part of our coaching staff. He's an inspiration, of course, and someone who has helped us on our journey. He's a really good person.”
That's the path Cabral is trying to forge for the Portuguese national team. He already had a taste of it when he scored in the victory over France in the UEFA European U-17 final. Now he's carving out his story on the global stage.
“It's very important to play for Portugal,” he said.“We're a small nation, but we have a very big heart. It's about continuing to make the Portuguese people proud and honouring our nation. The message is just to 'keep going'.”
Cabral has not only scored plenty of goals for Portugal, but he has also shown up during the most crucial moments of the tournament. In the opener against New Caledonia, he scored Portugal's first two goals that turned the match around. Against Morocco and Mexico, he stepped up to extend a one-goal lead on each occasion and to settle the team's nerves.
Then in the first knockout game, against Belgium, he bagged a brace to secure Portugal's 2–1 victory. In a side that likes to keep possession with lots of movement in midfield, the striker provides the perfect blend of explosiveness and presence in the box that Portugal will need as the challenges ahead of them grow tougher.“I've been playing with Anisio for a few years and I always thought he had potential,” remarked captain Rafael Quintas, his Benfica team-mate.“He's very physical, and he knows how to use his body well. He's lethal up front and scores for fun. That's exactly the type of player the team needs to complement the others."
“I've known Anisio for a long time,” added fellow striker, Stevan Manuel.“He's a very strong centre-forward. Playing alongside him makes everything easier.”
The match against Mexico also marked a special anniversary for Cabral. On November 19, 2024, he scored his first goals for Portugal's U-17s, ending his four-match goalless run in a 4–2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. One year to the day, he has amassed 15 goals in 19 matches under coach Bino Macaes, including the six scored in the first five matches of the U-17 World Cup.
“Anisio has always had great potential. He's having a great World Cup,” said the Portuguese coach.“He's matured a lot since we started together in the Under-16s. He is very hungry to improve and to learn, which is crucial for a young footballer.“He's evolving. He's a boy who loves to listen and to learn, and that's what is helping him to keep progressing and get stronger and stronger.”
Driven by Cristiano's mentality, Fenomeno's playing style and the inspiration of Eder, Cabral still has a long way to go in football. However, the U-17 World Cup offers him the chance to achieve something that has never been done before: to take the title for Portugal. And just like his idols, he has the chance to write his name into the history books.
"It's an amazing feeling to be part of this World Cup," he concluded."We have to keep representing Portugal in the right way, respecting every opponent, but also have the confidence that we can win it. Why not?"
