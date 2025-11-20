Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha Peace Framework Between DRC Govt And M23 Movement Lauded By UN


2025-11-20 11:11:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric expressed the UN's appreciation for the pivotal and continuous efforts of the State of Qatar that led to the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace Agreement between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement) on November 15, adding that this agreement sets out guiding principles towards achieving lasting peace. This came as the UN welcomed the agreement reached with the support of the State of Qatar, the United States of America, the African Union and the Republic of Togo, in addition to regional and international partners in this regard. The spokesperson stressed that the UN urges all parties to continue negotiations in good faith in order to ensure that these commitments are translated into tangible progress on the ground. Dujarric added that the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) is committed to working alongside the Congolese people and Congolese authorities to support efforts to achieve lasting peace.

