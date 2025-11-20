403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Participates In High-Level Briefing On GCC WPS In Geneva
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Thursday in a high-level briefing on Wage Protection Systems (WPS) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, convened on the margins of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body meetings in Geneva.
His Excellency Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri represented the State of Qatar at the session. The session, organized by the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs in the GCC States, and supported by the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar and the Permanent Mission of the GCC in Geneva, showcased the outcomes of a joint study undertaken with the ILO on the evolution of WPS across the region.
The meeting underscored the collective determination of GCC countries to continue strengthening labour market governance, promote fair working conditions, and advance the objectives of the Global Coalition for Social Justice, in line with broader commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals.
In his address, His Excellency Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri described the joint study as a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the GCC and the ILO. He noted that the findings reflect a shared resolve to uphold social justice, reinforce workers' rights, and entrench the principles of decent work across the region.
HE the Minister highlighted that the GCC's experience in wage protection has matured into a recognized regional and international model. He emphasized that the transition from traditional regulations to integrated digital platforms has enhanced transparency, strengthened compliance, and ensured timely payment of wages - contributing to greater trust between employers and workers, and supporting long-term labour market stability.
He added that this progress is anchored in a clear political commitment from GCC governments to balance robust worker protection with the growth and continuity of private-sector enterprises, through a framework grounded in transparency, accountability, and constructive engagement with international partners.
His Excellency the Minister of Labour reaffirmed that wage protection remains a central pillar of Qatar's labour market reforms. He noted that the country has implemented a comprehensive suite of mechanisms - including the electronic WPS, streamlined dispute-resolution pathways, and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund - all contributing to the broader agenda of social justice and to the objectives of the Global Coalition Wage Protection Systems GCC Social Justice
His Excellency Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri represented the State of Qatar at the session. The session, organized by the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs in the GCC States, and supported by the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar and the Permanent Mission of the GCC in Geneva, showcased the outcomes of a joint study undertaken with the ILO on the evolution of WPS across the region.
The meeting underscored the collective determination of GCC countries to continue strengthening labour market governance, promote fair working conditions, and advance the objectives of the Global Coalition for Social Justice, in line with broader commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals.
In his address, His Excellency Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri described the joint study as a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the GCC and the ILO. He noted that the findings reflect a shared resolve to uphold social justice, reinforce workers' rights, and entrench the principles of decent work across the region.
HE the Minister highlighted that the GCC's experience in wage protection has matured into a recognized regional and international model. He emphasized that the transition from traditional regulations to integrated digital platforms has enhanced transparency, strengthened compliance, and ensured timely payment of wages - contributing to greater trust between employers and workers, and supporting long-term labour market stability.
He added that this progress is anchored in a clear political commitment from GCC governments to balance robust worker protection with the growth and continuity of private-sector enterprises, through a framework grounded in transparency, accountability, and constructive engagement with international partners.
His Excellency the Minister of Labour reaffirmed that wage protection remains a central pillar of Qatar's labour market reforms. He noted that the country has implemented a comprehensive suite of mechanisms - including the electronic WPS, streamlined dispute-resolution pathways, and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund - all contributing to the broader agenda of social justice and to the objectives of the Global Coalition Wage Protection Systems GCC Social Justice
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment