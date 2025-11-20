Panama's First Girl To Undergo Open-Heart Surgery At The New Hospital Arrives At The Palace -
Her family couldn't hide their emotion: “Seeing her laugh again is an immense joy,” said her mother, Yeniffer Guerra. Her father, Juan Quintero, added that now she can lead a normal life. Even their discharge from the hospital took them by surprise. “The doctor told us, 'You can go now,'” the mother recounted. This weekend they will return to their home in Bugaba, Chiriquí, to continue their recovery. During the meeting, Mulino recalled a personal experience with his daughters and promised to support Leah in whatever she needs, from medication to medical appointments. He also invited her to cut the ribbon at the inauguration of the new hospital in Bugaba.
An atrial septal defect (ASD) - sometimes called a hole in the heart - is a type of congenital heart defect in which there is an abnormal opening in the dividing wall between the upper filling chambers of the heart (the atria). In most cases, ASDs are diagnosed and treated successfully with few or no complications.
