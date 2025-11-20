Panama's First Girl To Undergo Open-Heart Surgery At The New Hospital Arrives At The Palace

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Leah Kamila, a 6-year-old girl, made history by becoming the first patient to undergo open-heart surgery at the new High Complexity Pediatric Hospital in the City of Health. Fifteen days after her surgery, she arrived at the Presidential Palace, where she was received by President José Raúl Mulino, who celebrated her rapid recovery. The operation corrected an atrial septal defect, a hole between the atria that affects normal blood flow. “The surgery involved placing a patch and completely closing the hole,” explained pediatric cardiologist Aida González. The procedure was performed by a specialized CSS team and allowed Leah to recover in 12 days, without needing to travel abroad. The girl is now active, stable, and has a good prognosis.

Her family couldn't hide their emotion: “Seeing her laugh again is an immense joy,” said her mother, Yeniffer Guerra. Her father, Juan Quintero, added that now she can lead a normal life. Even their discharge from the hospital took them by surprise. “The doctor told us, 'You can go now,'” the mother recounted. This weekend they will return to their home in Bugaba, Chiriquí, to continue their recovery. During the meeting, Mulino recalled a personal experience with his daughters and promised to support Leah in whatever she needs, from medication to medical appointments. He also invited her to cut the ribbon at the inauguration of the new hospital in Bugaba.

An atrial septal defect (ASD) - sometimes called a hole in the heart - is a type of congenital heart defect in which there is an abnormal opening in the dividing wall between the upper filling chambers of the heart (the atria). In most cases, ASDs are diagnosed and treated successfully with few or no complications.