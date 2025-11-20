A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Is 'One To Watch'



The company completed an oversubscribed $45 million equity financing round anchored by global institutional investors, fully funding its strategic growth initiatives.

A2Z Cust2Mate is addressing a global smart cart market expected to grow at a 27% CAGR through 2030.

The company secured a $55 million order from leading Israeli retailer Yochananof in September 2025.

Retail media monetization is now a core revenue stream, supported by exclusive rights and growing CPM- and commission-based ad sales.

A2Z maintains a scalable, recurring-revenue model through SaaS, media, and analytics offerings. With deployments across four continents and a $25 million+ Latin American order underway, A2Z is positioned for global expansion.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) is a global retail technology company focused on redefining how consumers and retailers interact in physical store environments. Through its innovative smart cart platform, the company offers a powerful vehicle for in-store digital engagement and monetization. A2Z's business model blends hardware, software, retail media and data services to deliver scalable, recurring revenue across multiple layers of the retail value chain.

With a clear vision to unlock the full potential of every in-store shopping journey, A2Z is committed to bridging the gap between digital convenience and physical retail. Its mission centers on transforming routine trips into dynamic experiences that benefit both shoppers and retailers by enhancing...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZ are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN