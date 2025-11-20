MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Begins Historic Natural Hydrogen Drilling

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) and may include paid advertising.



MAX Power has commenced drilling Canada's first-ever dedicated natural hydrogen well at its Lawson target along the 475-kilometre Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan.

The program by MAX Power leverages a land package of approximately 1.3 million acres of permits in Saskatchewan with another 5.7 million acres under application. This drilling underlies the company's belief that natural hydrogen could serve as a domestic, scalable energy feedstock.

A bold new chapter is unfolding in the search for clean energy as MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) launches its first deep drilling program for naturally occurring hydrogen, an initiative that could redefine how the energy industry thinks about this critically important element. The company, a mineral exploration firm focused on North America's transition to decarbonization, is now executing at the frontier of what is known as natural hydrogen, leveraging a vast land position and emerging geological models.

The company has commenced drilling Canada's first-ever dedicated natural hydrogen well at its Lawson target along the 475-kilometre Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan ( ). The well kicks off a multi-well program targeting what the company describes as the largest permitted natural...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN