MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Begins Historic Natural Hydrogen Drilling
MAX Power has commenced drilling Canada's first-ever dedicated natural hydrogen well at its Lawson target along the 475-kilometre Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan.
The program by MAX Power leverages a land package of approximately 1.3 million acres of permits in Saskatchewan with another 5.7 million acres under application.
This drilling underlies the company's belief that natural hydrogen could serve as a domestic, scalable energy feedstock.
A bold new chapter is unfolding in the search for clean energy as MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) launches its first deep drilling program for naturally occurring hydrogen, an initiative that could redefine how the energy industry thinks about this critically important element. The company, a mineral exploration firm focused on North America's transition to decarbonization, is now executing at the frontier of what is known as natural hydrogen, leveraging a vast land position and emerging geological models.
The company has commenced drilling Canada's first-ever dedicated natural hydrogen well at its Lawson target along the 475-kilometre Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan ( ). The well kicks off a multi-well program targeting what the company describes as the largest permitted natural...
