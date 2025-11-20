Miss Universe 2025 Finale LIVE: India's Manika Vishwakarma Out Of The Race Next Year's Host Country Revealed

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 74th annual Miss Universe 2025 contest is currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand, with contestants from around the world competing for one of the biggest titles in global pageantry. Manika Vishwakarma is representing India and has been selected as one of the top 30 contestants.

According to the Miss Universe website, a total of 120 confident women have qualified to contest for the major beauty pageant at the event, which aims to honour“unity, empowerment, and resilience”.

In India, the Miss Universe 2025 competition will be livestreamed on the Miss Universe YouTube channel starting 6 am. Stay tuned for Miss Universe 2025 Finale LIVE Updates

Miss Universe 2025 LIVE.

Check Miss Universe 2025 Finale LIVE Updates here: Miss Universe 2025 LIVE: Evening gown round begins

The Evening Gown round at Miss Universe 2025 has begun, adding a fresh wave of glamour to the competition.

Miss Universe 2025: Next year's host country revealed

Miss Universe 2026 will be hosted in Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe 2025: Miss India Manika Vishwakarma misses out on top 12 spot

India's representative at Miss Universe 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, has exited the competition after failing to secure a place in the Top 12

Miss Universe 2025: Swimsuit round concludes, top 12 announced

Chile- Inna Moll

Colombia- Vanessa Pulgarin

Miss Universe 2025: Swimsuit round begins

Swimsuit round begins.

7:33 AM: List of Top 30India

2. Guadalupe

3. China

4. Thailand

5. Dominican Republic

6. Brazil

7. Rwanda

8. Cote d'lvoire

9. Columbia

10. Netherlands

11. Cuba

12. Bangladesh

13. Japan

14. Puerto Rico

15. USA

16. Mexico

17. Philippines

18. Zimbabwe

19. Costa Rica

20. Malta

21. Chile

22. Canada

23. Latina

24. Croatia

25. Venezuela

26. Guatemala

27. Palestine

28. Nicaragua

29. France

30. Paraguay (People's Choice)

7:30 AM: India's Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Palestine, enter top 30

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma was the first contestant to make it to Top 30.

Miss Palestine ranks 27 in the list

7:28 AM: Miss Côte d'Ivoire fumbles at finale

A nervous Miss Côte d'Ivoire could hardly speak her own name at the stage, and fumbled when screaming the name of her country. Miss Croatia started with her intro, but the former spoke over her and introduced her country.

7:20 AM: About India's Manika Vishwakarma

Manika Vishwakarma, India's contestant in the Miss Universe finale, hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. She is currently in her final year of a degree in Political Science and Economics.

Manika was crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.

Miss Universe 2025 controversies

Miss Universe 2025 has been surrounded by major controversies. There have been accusations of rigging, conflicts of interest and legal concerns.

Three judges resigned just days before the pageant, with one alleging the results were fixed and that a secret, unofficial jury had already chosen finalists. Another claimed a jury member was romantically involved with a contestant.

Tensions escalated when Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Universe Thailand, publicly scolded Mexico's contestant, Fatima Bosch, for skipping promotional events. He even had her removed by security.

Several contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe, walked out in protest. Nawat later apologised after Rocha's intervention.

Thai police are investigating reports that contestants were asked to film promotional content for an online gambling site, allegedly violating national law.