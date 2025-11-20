Bihar Foundation Bangkok Hosts“Food & Spirituality Evening 2025” Showcasing Bihar As The Global Land Of Enlightenment

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bangkok, Thailand - 20 November, 2025 - Bihar Foundation Diaspora Community of Bihar in Thailand, under the inspiring leadership of its Chairman Mr. Amit Kumar, successfully hosted a landmark cultural and spiritual event titled “Food & Spirituality Evening: Celebrating Bihar – The Land of Enlightenment” on 15th November 2025 in Bangkok. The event brought together distinguished leaders, cultural icons, tourism stakeholders, and members of the Indian and Thai communities, marking a major milestone in elevating Bihar as a global centre of heritage, wellness, spirituality, and enlightenment.

This celebration was not only a cultural gathering-it was a strategic roadmap to strengthen tourism bridges between Thailand and Bihar and to highlight the global importance of Bihar's sacred destinations, traditions, and wellness legacy.

Key Objectives of the Event

Under the visionary guidance of Amit Kumar, Bihar Foundation Bangkok unveiled three powerful initiatives aimed at amplifying Bihar's spiritual and cultural identity on the global stage:

1. Launch of the Lotus Triangle (Bodh Gaya – Rajgir – Vaishali)

This unique tourism circuit was launched in collaboration with:



Sun Leisure World

Tourism Council of Thailand

Tourism Authority of Thailand

VietJet Airlines Hotels & Tour Operators of Bodh Gaya, Rajgir & Vaishali



The initiative aims to attract 20,000 tourists annually from Thailand to Bihar, highlighting Bihar's historical and spiritual significance. With strong industry backing, the Lotus Triangle is set to become an influential spiritual tourism corridor bridging Thailand and India.

2. Promoting Bihar School of Yoga as the Global Capital of Wellness

The event emphasised Bihar's unparalleled contribution to the world of yoga. The internationally acclaimed Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, officially acknowledged and supported this initiative.

Bihar Foundation Bangkok is working to position Bihar as the epicentre of global wellness tourism, inviting practitioners and enthusiasts from across Southeast Asia to experience authentic yogic learning at its source.

3. Creating a Platform for Chhath Puja in Bangkok

A dedicated cultural platform is being planned in Bangkok to enable the Bihari diaspora to celebrate Chhath Puja with devotion and dignity. This initiative is an important step toward preserving cultural identity while fostering community belonging for future generations.

Distinguished Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was honoured by the presence of several esteemed personalities, reflecting strong international interest in Bihar's cultural and spiritual heritage:



H.E. Ambassador of Nepal, Mr. Dhan Bahadur Oli

Dr. Chaitanyaprakash Yogi, Director, ICCR, Embassy of India

Mr. Chai Arunanonchai, President, Tourism Council of Thailand

Ms. Phimpha Ratanapruk, Deputy Director, ASEAN, South Asia & Pacific

Monk Dr. Ven. Somphong Unyo, Eminent Thai Monk & Spiritual Influencer

Padma Shri Ajarn Chirapat, Renowned Thai Archaeologist

Shri Susheel Kumar Dhanuka, President, India–Thai Chamber of Commerce

Mr. Sunil Kothari, Leading Industrialist

Shri Susheel Kumar Saraf, Global Vice President, VHP Along with hundreds of Bihari, Indian, Nepalese, and Thai community members



Their presence strengthened the cultural mission of Bihar Foundation Bangkok and showcased the international respect for Bihar's heritage.

Amit Kumar's Vision for Bihar's Global Tourism Future

As Chairman, Amit Kumar has laid out a transformative roadmap to uplift Bihar's global identity. His vision includes:



Positioning Bihar as the World's Spiritual Capital

Creating a sustainable tourism bridge between Thailand and Bihar

Generating 20,000+ annual tourist arrivals especially during low-season months

Empowering the diaspora to lead cultural and economic initiatives

Making Chhath Puja an internationally recognised festival Elevating the Bihar School of Yoga to a global wellness powerhouse



His leadership blends cultural pride, tourism development, and international collaboration into a unified strategy that benefits both Bihar and Thailand.

Foundation's Collaborative Partners

Several tourism and hospitality stakeholders have pledged strong support for these initiatives:



Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Tourism Council of Thailand

VietJet Airlines, offering:



3,000 discounted tickets (40% off)

15 complimentary tickets for influencer and media trips

Sun Leisure World – Thailand Hotels & local tourism players from Bodh Gaya, Rajgir & Vaishali



These partnerships demonstrate a powerful cross-border commitment to promoting Buddhist pilgrimage, meditation retreats, wellness tourism, and cultural exchange.

Conclusion

