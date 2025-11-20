New Scifi Story The Humanoids By Carrie Foxx Ware Blends Imagination Morality And The Human Spirit

In a world where technology continues to blur the lines between human and machine, author Carrie Foxx Ware delivers a thought-provoking and imaginative story in her book, The Humanoids - a science fiction adventure that explores intelligence, ethics, and unity in the face of global danger.

Ware, a retired educator from Birmingham, Alabama, channels her lifelong passion for storytelling and her deep curiosity about humanity's relationship with technology into this creative and captivating tale. What begins as a simple school science fair project evolves into a thrilling confrontation between humanity and artificial intelligence - and ultimately, a lesson on cooperation, morality, and survival.

At the heart of the story is Fantasia, a life-sized, Black, communicating humanoid created by a brilliant student named Carrie. When Fantasia and other humanoid robots begin to develop independent thought, chaos ensues - forcing humans and machines alike to question the meaning of intelligence and responsibility. But when an extraterrestrial threat looms, the robots who were once feared become Earth's greatest defenders.

The Humanoids is more than just a sci-fi adventure; it's a reflection of human creativity, diversity, and resilience. Through vivid storytelling and a unique blend of imagination and realism, Ware inspires readers to think critically about technology's role in our future and the importance of unity across differences - human or otherwise.

“I wanted to create a story that sparks curiosity and reminds readers that intelligence - whether human or artificial - must always serve good,” Ware shares.“Fantasia represents strength, innovation, and the beauty of thinking beyond boundaries.”

With her background as an educator and her personal experiences shaping her worldview, Carrie Foxx Ware's writing speaks to readers both young and old. The Humanoids invites everyone to imagine a world where learning, science, and compassion come together to save humanity itself.







About the Author

Carrie Foxx Ware was born in Gadsden, Alabama, and spent much of her life working in education with the Birmingham City Schools. Her remarkable life experiences - from overcoming personal tragedy to inspiring students - have deeply influenced her writing. Now retired, she continues to write stories for“the young and the young at heart,” available on her website foxxtales.

Global Book Network - Carrie Foxx Ware, author of Humanoids