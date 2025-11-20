TAP, Inc. Launches The TAP Platform For Digital Payments, Multi-Asset Investing, And Asset Registry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., a Utah-based technology company focused on modernizing payments and financial infrastructure, today announced the launch of the TAP Platform, a unified system that brings verified digital payments, multi-asset investing, and digital asset registry into one enterprise-grade experience.

TAP stands for Transact. Authenticate. Pay. The platform introduces a verified commerce network designed to support the U.S. shift of consumers, enterprises, and government systems toward blockchain tokenization. TAP enables more transparent and trusted digital transactions, along with broader access to asset classes such as stablecoins and tokenized assets for payments, investing, and registry.

At the center of the TAP Platform launch are three core product lines across a unified platform: TAP Wallet, TAP Invest, and TAP Registry.

The TAP Wallet, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, integrates multi-asset capabilities including Bitcoin, Solana, USDC stablecoin, and other major digital assets. Built for consumers, commercial clients, and government partners, the wallet delivers authenticated digital transactions that help reduce fraud, speed up settlements, and lower legacy operational overhead. On a white-label basis, the wallet can be customized for universities, banks, healthcare systems, and government entities, while creating both public and private TAP Registry integrations.

At the center of the TAP web platform is TAP Invest, a modern investment hub that lets customers view and manage stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, digital assets, real-world assets, and prediction markets (view only at launch) in one interface. TAP Invest connects to leading brokerages and exchanges, including Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, Robinhood, Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken, giving users a single consolidated view of both traditional and blockchain-based markets.

TAP Invest also introduces AI-driven and automated investing tools, including TAURUS, TAP's agentic digital assistant, and the TAP AI Analyzer, which adds customer-centric intelligence to the investing process. Customers can input factors such as age, income, life stage, and risk profile to generate dynamic portfolio modeling ideas and multi-asset insights.

TAP also launched TAP Strategies, diversified multi-asset strategies spanning stocks, digital assets, and early tokenized real-world assets. TAP Strategies offer broad market exposure while allowing customers to maintain full custodial control across their brokerage accounts and digital asset wallets, supporting participation in tokenized markets without giving up ownership of their assets or investment decisions.

Finally, the TAP Registry delivers a secure digital registry that allows customers to search, verify, and register physical and digital assets, including tickets, e-bikes, collectibles, equipment, and certificates, with customer options for public or private visibility. The TAP Registry can also support larger asset categories such as land, title, intellectual property, and real estate.

The TAP Registry brings verification and ownership into a blockchain-tokenized framework. Customers can transfer digital Certificates of Authenticity (COAs) and Certificates of Registry (CORs) to authenticate ownership, complete purchases, and maintain provenance across public and private environments. Further, stablecoin settlement, such as USDC, through the TAP Wallet, reduces chargebacks and creates an immutable record of peer-to-peer, corporate, or government transactions, lowering costs and reducing counterfeit risk with wallet-to-wallet commerce.

The TAP Registry is built on Base, an Ethereum Layer-2 network designed for fast, low-cost transactions while retaining Ethereum-level security. Base supports one of the largest and most active Layer-2 ecosystems, offering a scalable foundation with deep integration across the broader Ethereum environment.

“Demand from consumers, corporations, and government for blockchain-based payments, investing, and asset registry has accelerated dramatically in the United States,” said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc.“Leaders in government, banking, and industry are helping educate the market that blockchain-tokenized rails can deliver safer, faster, and more cost-effective transactions and investing platforms. The TAP Platform positions us to meet this moment in helping customers and legacy industries migrate onto the blockchain-tokenized economy.”

Importantly, the TAP Platform can be white-labeled for commercial deployments across universities, banking, healthcare, and government.“Combining a digital wallet, smart contracts, tokenized assets, and a blockchain registry within a single, patented platform allows institutions to migrate large systems onto blockchain tokenization, reduce administrative costs, streamline software dependencies, and strengthen cybersecurity right now,” Foote added.

TAP's foundation includes U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain (Foote et al.), issued and valid through 2041. TAP, Inc. also holds multiple pending patents covering advancements in blockchain tokenization, trading, investing, registry, and settlement technologies.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a Utah-based technology company delivering a unified TAP Platform for verified digital payments, multi-asset investing, and digital asset registry. Through the TAP Wallet, TAP Invest, TAP Registry, TAP AI Analyzer, and TAURUS AI assistant, TAP helps consumers, enterprises, and government partners transition onto blockchain tokenization and modern financial-technology infrastructure that reduces costs, software dependencies, and transaction steps. TAP Invest operates in conjunction with SocialTrader Robo-RIA, TAP's registered investment advisory subsidiary, ensuring regulatory alignment and compliance.

Web:Sales: