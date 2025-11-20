VFX Expert Praises The World's First XR Cinema: Immersive Storytelling Enters The Era Of True“Presence”

MENAFN - GetNews) As cinema merges more deeply with extended reality (XR) technologies, immersive storytelling is moving beyond experimental showcases and into the global mainstream. The imaginative worlds created by filmmakers are becoming increasingly tangible-and nowhere is this transformation more evident than in Xi'an, China, home to the world's first XR cinema.







“What's happening in Xi'an right now is a natural and incredibly exciting leap forward,” said Ben Baker, Vice President of HBO Production Services and Vice President of Post-Production at Vice Media.A veteran expert who has overseen post-production processes for major blockbusters including Casino Royale and The Chronicles of Narnia, Baker noted that the emergence of this XR cinema signals a meaningful evolution in the language and experience of film.

This breakthrough is powered by the“Boundaryless Cinema System,” developed by Xi'an Film Studio. Built upon the concept of“one seat, one cinema,” the system redefines what an immersive viewing environment can be. Its specialized VR“sitting-view” chair not only functions as a director-level, precision lens-maintaining narrative coherence and artistic intent-but also grants viewers the freedom to explore film scenes from within.







The custom lightweight headset, weighing just 180 grams and supporting dual-eye 8K displays, significantly enhances comfort. Its design accommodates audiences of all ages and reduces the discomfort commonly associated with long-duration immersive viewing, solving long-standing limitations of traditional VR hardware.

Here, the audience is no longer“watching a story through a screen”-they are stepping directly into the cinematic world. The Boundaryless XR Cinema marks a shift from passive viewing to active presence, enabling viewers to empathize with characters and interact with story elements, naturally transitioning from observers to true participants.

More than a technological upgrade, this marks a paradigm shift in what cinemas can be. It breaks through spatial and physical barriers of traditional theater settings and offers a viable path for XR content to reach large-scale commercial distribution. In the future, global audiences may find themselves standing among Qin-era bricks and Han-era tiles, experiencing Chinese historical narratives in a deeply immersive, first-person way.