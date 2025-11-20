Compania DDD Strengthens Its Position As A National Leader In Professional Pest Management Services, Introducing Enhanced Safety Standards And Advanced Corporate Solutions
Bucharest, Romania - Compania DDD®, a company for pest control services services since 2011, announces the expansion of its operational standards and the consolidation of its nationwide corporate service infrastructure. Through continuous investment in technology, certified personnel, and integrated compliance systems, the company reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations across all major industries in Romania.
With more than 1,000 corporate clients in its portfolio - including some of the country's most reputable brands such as Fan Courier, DHL, Lidl, Profi, Regina Maria, Sanador, Sport Vision and Affidea - Compania DDD® delivers consistent, high-level pest management solutions aligned with both national regulations and European professional standards.
CEPA Certification and a 300% Extended Corporate Guarantee
Compania DDD® is the first DDD service provider in Romania to obtain CEPA certification, the European benchmark for professional pest management. Together with full HACCP compliance, CEPA certification elevates the company's service standards and ensures a 300% extended guarantee - one of the most robust service guarantees available in the industry.
This enhanced warranty demonstrates the company's operational discipline, safety protocols, and the efficiency of the professional treatments applied, particularly in environments where hygiene and compliance are critical (medical institutions, food industry, logistics, retail, and administrative sectors).
Advanced Technology and Proprietary Logistics Across Major Romanian Cities
Compania DDD® continues to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly substances approved by the Romanian Ministry of Health and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). The company operates with fully authorized and CEPA-certified teams capable of handling interventions in complex, high-risk, or regulated environments.
Its proprietary logistics network - strategically distributed across Romania's largest urban centers - ensures fast-response interventions, 24/7 availability, and operational continuity for businesses that must remain fully functional during treatment procedures.
Custom Corporate Plans, Compliance Reports, and Audits
Given the legal obligation for all business operators in Romania to perform regular pest control services, Compania DDD® provides comprehensive corporate solutions, including:
-
Customized treatment plans based on industry-specific risk assessments
Compliance documentation, reporting systems, and trend monitoring
Free on-site audits for new corporate clients
Full-service pricing, including consultation, on-site intervention, labor, substances, and materials
Non-cumulative pricing policy, ensuring transparent and predictable service costs
10% discount for combined interior–exterior disinsection services
These elements make Compania DDD® a strategic partner for companies seeking durable compliance, predictable costs, and operational stability.
Trusted by Key Industries Nationwide
Compania DDD® maintains active partnerships in all major regulated and high-traffic industries:
-
Healthcare and private clinics
Retail and supermarket chains
Logistics and distribution centers
HoReCa, hotels and hospitality
Food production
Industrial manufacturing
Corporate offices and commercial buildings
Public administration institutions
Educational institutions and private schools
Many of these partnerships span over 5–10 years, reflecting consistent service quality, reliability, and long-term operational discipline.
Corporate Contact and Availability
Compania DDD® offers rapid response and personalized consultancy through its dedicated dispatch center:
Contact Compania DDD to request a price offer for professional deratization, disinsection, and disinfection services, tailored to your business.
Phone service hours: Monday–Friday, 09:00–18:00 Audit and risk assessment requests can be submitted online via the official website.
Compania DDD® - Corporate Safety. Operational Stability. Proven Excellence.
