Toronto Paramedic Merhawi Tekle Calls For Greater Investment In Safety, Skills, And Community Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) Tekle urges residents to prioritize safety awareness, technical training, and mentorship to strengthen local resilience and opportunity.

Merhawi Tekle, a respected Toronto Paramedic Services technician and entrepreneur, is using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of community safety, workforce development, and mentorship across Toronto. Drawing on more than a decade of experience in emergency services and small business leadership, Tekle says that strengthening these pillars is key to building safer, more self-sufficient neighborhoods.

“I've seen firsthand how much a prepared community can change outcomes - whether it's in an emergency call or on a construction site,” Tekle said.“Safety doesn't start with government policy. It starts with people learning, sharing, and leading right where they are.”

Safety and Preparedness: A Growing Priority

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, over 240,000 workplace injuries are reported each year in Canada. Meanwhile, the City of Toronto reports rising demands on emergency services, with over 460,000 medical calls annually - a 20% increase over the past decade.

For Tekle, these numbers underscore the need for everyday safety awareness and technical training, not just for professionals, but for the broader public.“Whether you're handling a power tool or a medical device, knowing how to use it safely saves lives,” he said.“You don't have to wear a uniform to protect your community.”

As an Equipment Repair Technician for Toronto Paramedic Services, Tekle ensures that life-saving tools - such as AEDs, stretchers, and ventilators - are ready for use at any moment.“Behind every 911 call, there's someone maintaining the tools that save lives,” he noted.“It's invisible work, but it's critical work.”

Investing in Skills and Leadership

Beyond his public service role, Tekle is also the owner of People's Choice General Contractor Inc., a construction and demolition company employing up to 28 people. He says that both his business and paramedic roles taught him one thing above all: leadership through example.

“When I'm leading a crew or mentoring younger staff, I always say - take pride in doing things the right way, even when no one's watching,” he explained.“That attitude builds safer workplaces and stronger people.”

His message aligns with national workforce concerns: the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum estimates that over 300,000 skilled trade workers will be needed by 2030 to replace retiring talent. Tekle believes everyday citizens can help close that gap by encouraging young people to explore hands-on careers and community leadership.

“Not everyone has to go the same route,” he said.“Some people are meant to fix things, build things, or help others directly. Those jobs matter - and we should celebrate them.”

Building Community Through Mentorship

Off the clock, Tekle channels his leadership into coaching soccer and mentoring youth. A former player with the Eritrean Community Association of Ontario, he sees sports as a way to teach life skills like teamwork, discipline, and responsibility.

“On the field, you learn how to lead and how to listen,” Tekle said.“That's what makes good citizens, not just good players.”

He encourages adults to invest time in young people - not necessarily through formal programs, but by being present and setting examples in everyday life.“You don't need a title to mentor someone,” he added.“Sometimes all it takes is showing them that you care and that hard work still means something.”

A Call to Action: Safety Starts with You

Tekle is calling on Toronto residents - and Canadians across the country - to take small but meaningful steps to strengthen their communities:



Learn basic first aid or CPR - free or low-cost classes are available in most cities.

Model safety habits at home and work - use protective equipment and follow procedures.

Share your skills - teach young people trades, teamwork, and responsibility. Get involved locally - volunteer, coach, or simply look out for your neighbors.

“People think change comes from big programs, but it really comes from individuals choosing to care,” Tekle said.“Safety isn't just the job of paramedics or builders - it's everyone's job.”

About Merhawi Tekle

Merhawi Tekle is a Toronto-based public service professional, equipment technician, and entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience serving the City of Toronto. He is the founder of People's Choice General Contractor Inc. and People's Choice Car Rental and Services Inc. Tekle is also an active community member, soccer coach, and mentor. His work reflects his lifelong commitment to service, safety, and community development.