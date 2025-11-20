SUCH Launches Full U.S. Availability Of Industrial Sensor Line For Smart Infrastructure, Agtech, And Automation Sectors

MENAFN - GetNews)



Precise measurement of force and pressure Precision environmental, pressure, motion, and position sensors now shipping direct from such with U.S.-friendly interfaces and support

SUCH, a global manufacturer of industrial-grade sensing solutions, today announced its full product lineup is now available to U.S. customers via its direct e-commerce platform, suc. The offering includes advanced sensors for environmental monitoring, force and pressure measurement, motion detection, and electrical current sensing - all tailored for U.S.-based industrial, agricultural, and smart city applications.

“As U.S. industries accelerate their adoption of smart infrastructure, they need reliable, easy-to-integrate sensors that meet both performance and compatibility standards,” said Alyssa Li, Marketing Head at SUCH.“We're excited to bring our global portfolio directly to U.S. engineers, integrators, and buyers through a seamless online experience.”

U.S.-Specific Product Highlights:



Environmental sensors: CO2, PM2.5, soil moisture, and rain sensors optimized for U.S. smart farming and building automation.

Industrial connectivity: RS485, 4–20 mA, and voltage outputs (0–5V/0–10V) compatible with U.S. PLC and SCADA systems.

Miniature load cells: High-precision pressure sensors (5kg–100kg) ideal for robotics, automation, and OEM testing setups. Fast U.S. shipping: All products available online with 30-day returns and technical documentation in English.

Applications include:



Smart farming and AgTech systems

HVAC and air quality monitoring in smart buildings

Structural health and vibration monitoring Electrical systems and automation platforms

U.S. businesses can now shop directly at suc, explore full specifications, and access U.S.-ready support materials.

About SUCH

SUCH is a global technology company specializing in rugged, high-accuracy sensors across environmental, motion, force, and electrical categories. With a focus on quality, compatibility, and customer service, SUCH delivers sensor systems that power the next generation of industrial and infrastructure innovation.

Visit for more information.