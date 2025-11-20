AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw Recognized As A Top-Rated Urgent Care Clinic In Kennesaw, GA

MENAFN - GetNews) AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw is proud to announce its recent recognition as a top-rated urgent care clinic in Kennesaw, GA. This distinction highlights the center's unwavering commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical care to families and individuals throughout Kennesaw.

KENNESAW, GA - November 20, 2025 - AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw is proud to announce its recent recognition as a top-rated urgent care clinic in Kennesaw, GA. This distinction highlights the center's unwavering commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical care to families and individuals throughout Kennesaw.

This recognition comes as a result of consistent positive patient feedback, high satisfaction scores regarding wait times and cleanliness, and the facility's dedication to clinical excellence. It solidifies AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw's position as a leader in the local healthcare landscape, known for bridging the gap between primary care physicians and emergency rooms.

“We are incredibly honored to be named the top-rated urgent care in Kennesaw,” said the Medical Director for AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and compassion of our entire team-from our front desk staff to our providers. Our goal has always been to treat every patient like family, ensuring they receive efficient, high-quality care when they need it most. We are grateful to the Kennesaw community for trusting us with their health.”

AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive suite of medical services in a state-of-the-art facility. Patients have access to digital X-rays, laboratory testing, and treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. The clinic focuses on convenience, offering extended hours seven days a week with no appointment necessary, although online check-in is available to minimize wait times.

As the demand for accessible healthcare continues to grow, AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw remains committed to evolving its services to meet the community's needs while maintaining the high standards of care that earned them this top rating.

About AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw:

AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw is a full-service urgent care center dedicated to providing the best possible healthcare to patients of all ages. Located in the heart of Kennesaw, the facility offers treatment for acute illnesses and injuries, physicals, occupational health services, and more. With a focus on convenience and quality, AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw strives to make healthcare accessible and affordable for the entire community.

For more information, please visit.

Contact:

AFC Urgent Care Kennesaw

4069 Cherokee St NW Ste 400, Kennesaw, GA 30144

470-762-2060