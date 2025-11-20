EVDANCE Unveils Next-Gen Level 2 Portable Tesla Charger For Anywhere, Anytime Charging

MENAFN - GetNews) For Tesla owners, charging flexibility is just as valuable as range. Whether you're parked in your driveway, staying at a rental cabin, or visiting family, the EVDANCE Level 2 Portable Tesla Charger ensures your EV is always ready to roll. Designed for real-world use and built with durable, travel-friendly engineering, it turns any standard 240V outlet into a reliable power source for your Tesla.

Two Plug Options for Maximum Compatibility

The EVDANCE portable charger comes in two versions-NEMA 14-30 (4-prong) and NEMA 10-30 (3-prong)-giving you the freedom to charge from outlets found in both modern and older homes.



NEMA 14-30: Common in newer houses and garages, typically used for dryers or high-power appliances. NEMA 10-30: Found in older properties with legacy wiring still in use.

This dual-option design lets Tesla drivers enjoy Level 2 charging without needing a wall-mounted charger or costly electrical upgrades. Simply plug into your dryer outlet, connect to your Tesla, and start charging-no installation required.

Steady 24A Power for Safe, Consistent Charging

Delivering a fixed 24 amps at 240 volts (up to 5.76 kW), the EVDANCE Level 2 charger provides dependable performance every time. You can expect roughly 20–25 miles of range per hour, making it perfect for overnight home charging or quick top-ups throughout the day.

Unlike chargers with fluctuating output, this one maintains a stable current that prevents overheating, protects your home wiring, and helps extend the life of your Tesla's battery-meeting the recommended 80% continuous load limit for 30A circuits.

Built-In Tesla Connector - No Adapters Needed

This charger is purpose-built for Tesla vehicles, featuring a Tesla connector directly integrated into the cable. It's compatible with Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X, so you can plug in immediately without needing extra adapters.

Once connected, your Tesla automatically communicates with the charger to regulate current and ensure optimal charging efficiency. If there's a brief power interruption, charging resumes automatically when power is restored-keeping your EV ready without manual resets.

Built for Real Life - Indoors or Outdoors

EVDANCE understands that charging doesn't always happen in ideal conditions. That's why this portable Tesla charger features a 25-foot heavy-duty cable, providing ample reach even when your outlet isn't located near your parking spot.

It's IP66 waterproof rated, which means it's built to withstand rain, snow, dust, and high temperatures. Whether charging in your garage, driveway, or at a vacation property, you can rely on consistent, safe operation all year round.

Intelligent Safety Protection System

Safety is central to EVDANCE's design philosophy. The integrated smart control box continuously monitors for potential electrical issues, including:



Overcurrent and overvoltage

Overheating and undervoltage

Leakage or grounding faults Lightning and surge protection

If any anomaly is detected, charging stops instantly to protect your vehicle and your home's electrical circuit. These built-in safety features provide complete peace of mind, especially when charging overnight or while away from home.

Compact, Portable, and Perfect for Travel

Despite its powerful output, the EVDANCE Level 2 Tesla charger is compact and lightweight enough to carry in your trunk or travel bag. It's ideal for Tesla owners who drive between multiple homes, take long road trips, or stay at hotels and rentals that offer 240V outlets but no EV chargers. Wherever there's an outlet, you'll have dependable charging at your fingertips.

Everyday and Emergency Ready

Many Tesla drivers use this portable charger as their primary home charging solution-just plug into your dryer outlet overnight for a full charge by morning. It's also the perfect backup option in case your main wall charger stops working or public charging stations aren't available.

For anyone who values mobility and independence, this charger is the ultimate backup plan that fits neatly in your trunk.

Key Highlights



24A fixed output (up to 5.76 kW)

Available in NEMA 14-30 (4-prong) and NEMA 10-30 (3-prong) versions

Built-in Tesla connector – no adapters required

25ft IP66-rated waterproof cable for indoor/outdoor use

Full smart safety protection system Compact, lightweight, and travel-ready

Also Available: J1772 Versions for Other EVs

While this article highlights Tesla-compatible chargers, EVDANCE also offers J1772 versions of both NEMA 14-30 and NEMA 10-30 models. These are perfect for non-Tesla EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Bolt, Hyundai Ioniq/Kona, Kia EV6, and Nissan Leaf, delivering the same robust power and safety features trusted by Tesla owners.

Power your Tesla anywhere-safely, efficiently, and without limits.

If you'd like to learn more or have any questions, feel free to reach out to Wumi at... - we'd love to hear from you!