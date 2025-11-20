NT Small Businesses Sound Alarm As RAAF Base Roadworks Slash Trade By Up To 50%

MENAFN - GetNews) Small businesses at the front of RAAF Base Darwin say they are on the brink of collapse after major Defence contractor Laing O'Rourke commenced roadworks that have cut off almost half of their customer access with virtually no notice.

Winnellie Supermarket owner Wayne Morris says the businesses were given only a few days' warning before barriers went up, despite the contractor claiming the $100–$200 million project had been planned over two years with extensive consultation.

“We were told this project was carefully coordinated and that all stakeholders had been consulted,” Mr Morris said.“But none of the businesses affected were informed until the week the works began. That's not consultation - that's neglect.”

The impact has been immediate and severe. Trade has dropped by 40–50%, and long-standing local operators say they cannot survive months of disruption without proper support or alternative access.

“I asked their project leader what he would do if his business suddenly lost 40–50% of its income,” Mr Morris said.“He told me, 'I can't speak to that.' That response shows exactly how disconnected this project is from the real-world consequences small businesses are facing.”

The affected businesses say they support Defence upgrades but argue that a project worth up to $200 million should include basic planning measures to avoid irreparable damage to local trade.

“We're not against the work. We're against being ignored,” Mr Morris said.“No multi-million-dollar project should be allowed to wipe out six small businesses because access wasn't considered.”

