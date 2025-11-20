Dispatch Tree Marketing Showcases Landmark Brand Collaborations With Meta X Fitxr And Garena's Free Fire X Squid Game

Dispatch Tree Marketing, the premier Austin-based experiential marketing and event production agency, has delivered two groundbreaking campaigns this year: the Meta x FitXR's Mobile VR Fitness Studio Tour and the Free Fire x Squid Game crossover activations. Both projects highlight Dispatch Tree's ability to merge technology, storytelling, and live experiences into unforgettable moments of brand engagement.







FitXR x Meta - Mobile VR Fitness Studio Tour

Over the course of three months, Dispatch Tree transformed fitness into an immersive, on-the-go experience for one of Meta's VR partner's, FixXR.

The nationwide roadshow highlights:

- Traveled 9,000 miles, producing 27 branded activations across 9 states.

- Brand exposure for FitXR with more than 20,000 live impressions.

- Delivered full-service execution, from mobile studio design and branding to tech deployment, remote wifi, remote recording experience, and data capture.

The activations introduced thousands of new fans to FitXR's fitness platform while setting a new bar for portable experiential marketing.

“We designed the FitXR tour to be more than a demo, it was an eye-opening fitness revolution on wheels,” said Roy Austin, President of Dispatch Tree Marketing.“By taking VR workouts on the road, we gave people a first-hand experience of what's possible when technology and the future of fitness collide.”







Free Fire x Squid Game - Gaming Crossover Brought to Life

For Garena's Free Fire, Dispatch Tree supported the U.S. rollout of the highly anticipated Squid Game collaboration, a fusion of two of the world's biggest entertainment phenomena.

The project featured:

- Interactive Mode: In real life experiences in Dallas, Houston, and Miami where Free Fire x Squid Game was reimagined.

- Exclusive Digital and In-Person Rewards: Themed costumes, banners, photobooth, and interactive play.

- Real-World Activations: Dispatch Tree produced the Ddakji Master Challenge in Dallas, Houston, and Miami, where over 1,500 players competed, leaving over 15k impressions for Squid Game-inspired tile-flip battles for a $4,560 grand prize.

“Our role was to bridge the gap between analog and digital crossover with real-world energy,” Austin added.“We turned Free Fire's 8th anniversary into a tangible, high-stakes event where fans could step directly into the Squid Game experience.”

A New Standard for Experiential Marketing

From VR-powered roadshows to mobile interactive spectacles, Dispatch Tree Marketing continues to redefine how brands engage with audiences. These collaborations reflect the agency's expertise in merging immersive tech, live events, and authentic storytelling to deliver measurable impact. Learn more now by visiting .

