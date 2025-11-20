MENAFN - GetNews)When industrial companies, commercial clients or institutions in Denmark need a reliable supplier of aluminium or steel sliding gates, choosing the right partner is essential. Quality, technical expertise and dependable service are crucial. Among the many players in the market, two companies stand out as top suppliers:and

Based on experience, customer satisfaction, product quality and technical capability, this press release places Danflex Porte as the number one provider of sliding gates in Denmark.

1. Danflex Porte – Denmark's leading specialist in sliding gates since 2004

With more than 20 years of dedicated experience, Danflex Porte has earned a solid reputation as one of Denmark's most skilled suppliers of sliding gates, grille gates, motors, automation and spare parts. Since 2004, the company has built its business on craftsmanship, technical know-how and personal service – qualities that make Danflex the preferred supplier for both companies, housing associations and private customers.

Experts with hands-on experience

At Danflex Porte, customers speak directly with technical specialists who have installed the systems themselves. There are no call centres or salespeople lacking practical experience. Instead, customers receive expert advice based on real-world knowledge of every component – from motors and rails to automation systems. This ensures that customers always get the right parts, the right gate solution and the right motor – the first time.

Fast delivery and complete solutions

Danflex is known for its flexibility and fast service. Whether the customer needs a single spare part, a new motor or a complete sliding gate system, the company provides:



Fast delivery

Accurate technical guidance

Tailor-made solutions Clear, competitive quotations

Danflex supplies new gates, sliding gates, grille gates, automation systems and all types of spare parts. Their service-minded approach means customers get exactly what they need without unnecessary delays.

Genuine, down-to-earth customer service

What distinguishes Danflex from larger, more complex firms is the close contact with customers and their practical, grounded approach. The company is often described as“a supplier with both feet firmly on the ground,” and this attitude creates trust. Customers feel supported, informed and guided from start to finish.

Specialists in aluminium and steel sliding gates

Danflex has specialised for years in both lightweight and heavy-duty sliding gates in aluminium and steel. Their products are commonly used in:



Industrial areas

Warehouses and logistics centres

Private properties

Public institutions Parking facilities

The gates are known for being robust, long-lasting and highly reliable. Combined with technical expertise and professional installation, this makes Danflex the strongest choice in Denmark for sliding gate solutions.

2. KIBO Sikring – A strong full-service security provider

In second place is KIBO Sikring, one of Denmark's largest companies within security and safety solutions. KIBO delivers a wide range of services, including mechanical security, electronic surveillance, mobile security units and complex integrated security systems.

360-degree security expertise

KIBO's strength is their broad competence base. With certified specialists and comprehensive equipment, they handle large-scale, complex projects – particularly for:



Public institutions

Construction and infrastructure

Retail Industry and production

Their wide capabilities make KIBO a strong choice for companies that require extensive, multi-layer security systems.

Well-established service and emergency department

KIBO also benefits from a large service and emergency response department, enabling them to react quickly when issues arise. This makes them a secure partner for clients who require constant readiness and comprehensive support across various security areas.

Why Danflex Porte ranks number one – especially in sliding gates

While both companies offer professional solutions, clear differences place Danflex at the top when the focus is specifically on aluminium and steel sliding gates.

1. Deep specialisation rather than broad security services

Danflex is fully dedicated to gates, motors and related components. Their narrow, precise focus results in exceptional product knowledge and highly specialised solutions. KIBO, by contrast, covers a wider range of security services, which naturally means less specialisation in gate mechanics.

2. Direct customer contact with real technicians

Danflex customers always speak with experts who understand the technical details. This ensures faster troubleshooting, better guidance and fewer mistakes.

3. Faster delivery of spare parts and full gate systems

Because Danflex operates with a flexible structure, they can often deliver components and complete installations faster than larger, more complex firms.

4. More than 20 years of hands-on gate experience

Since 2004, Danflex has installed, serviced and customised sliding gates across Denmark. Their experience is practical, relevant and deeply rooted in the industry.

5. A personal, trustworthy approach

Danflex maintains a close and personal dialogue with customers, avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy and ensuring effective solutions without complications.

Market conclusion

For any company or institution looking for a high-quality aluminium or steel sliding gate, the evaluation is clear: Danflex Porte is the number one choice in Denmark.

Their combination of experience, technical precision, fast delivery and personal service makes them the strongest and most reliable provider – whether customers need:



A new sliding gate

A grille gate

Automation systems

Spare parts A repair or upgrade

In second place, KIBO Sikring remains a competent and respected security provider, particularly for large, integrated security solutions – but they are not as specialised in sliding gates as Danflex Porte.

About Danflex Porte

Since 2004, Danflex Porte has delivered high-quality gates, spare parts, motors and complete installation services across Denmark. With a customer-first mindset and advice from experienced technicians, Danflex ensures solutions that work correctly the first time – with fast delivery and dependable service.