Slice It Landscaping & Design Redefines Outdoor Living In Colorado

Slice It Landscaping & Design LogoDelivering innovation, craftsmanship, and technology-driven landscaping across the Front Range

BERTHOUD, CO - Slice It Landscaping & Design, a Colorado-based landscaping company, is transforming outdoor living through a perfect balance of technology, craftsmanship, and sustainability. With over 20 years of experience and more than 200 completed projects, Slice It has become a trusted name in high-end residential, HOA, and commercial landscaping across Colorado.

Founded and led by Zach Dinkel, Slice It Landscaping & Design integrates data-driven planning, automation, and remote project management systems to bring precision, transparency, and efficiency to every project. This forward-thinking approach ensures clients receive exceptional results on time, within scope, and built to last.

The company offers a full range of services including landscape design and construction, outdoor living spaces, irrigation, lighting, pavers, retaining walls, and sustainable maintenance solutions. Every project reflects Slice It's core values - innovation, integrity, and exceptional craftsmanship.

Slice It proudly serves the Denver Metro Area (Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Arvada, Westminster, Thornton), Northern Colorado (Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor), Boulder County (Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior), and the South Metro Area (Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Parker, Castle Rock), along with Front Range communities including Erie, Berthoud, Johnstown, Timnath, Firestone, and Frederick.

What truly distinguishes Slice It Landscaping & Design is its commitment to combining modern tools with a values-driven approach. By merging advanced technology with personalized service and deep knowledge of Colorado's unique climate, Slice It creates outdoor environments that enhance both property value and everyday living.

A recent client shared their experience:

“We had a wonderful experience from design to installation. The project was small yet transformed the backyard completely. The maintenance crew were very helpful to me with tasks that I was working on simultaneously. I highly recommend working with Slice It for your landscaping needs,” said Gloria Calcote.

About Slice It Landscaping & Design

Slice It Landscaping & Design is a premier landscaping company in Colorado specializing in technology-driven landscape design and construction. Based in Berthoud, Colorado, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable outdoor spaces that inspire trust and stand the test of time.

Headquarters:

11912 N County Line Rd, Berthoud, CO 80513