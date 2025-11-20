IC Group's Insured Creativity Division Acquires Assets Of Players Health Cover Canada To Expand Insurance Offerings In Live Sports

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) -, a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps global brands drive commerce with consumers, is pleased to announce that its insurance division, Insured Creativity Inc. ("ICI"), has acquired the assets of Players Health Cover Canada Inc., a subsidiary of the U.S. based Ao1 Holdings Inc. ("Players Health (US)"), a leading provider of insurance solutions for athlete safety tailored to the live sports industry.

The acquisition expands ICI's presence in the sports and entertainment vertical, strengthening its commitment to innovation and risk management for organizations, players, and volunteers across North America. Through this acquisition, the Company is expanding its reach in live event insurance and risk management market while introducing new offerings to existing customers. The acquisition is expected to drive incremental annual recurring revenue opportunities while deepening IC Group's footprint in the growing live sports and entertainment ecosystem.

"The acquisition aligns perfectly with ICI's vision to deliver best-in-class specialized insurance solutions that provide peace of mind to our unique segment of clients and stakeholders in sports, entertainment and live events," said David Sasaki, President of Insured Creativity Inc. "Together, we're building a stronger, safer, and more sustainable future for the live sports and entertainment community including athletes and performers, sponsors, and live event operators."

"The transition of Players Health Cover Canada to IC Group allows us to sharpen our focus on strengthening our U.S. based operations, while ensuring our clients who have businesses in Canadian can continue to receive exceptional service and innovation. We're excited to work alongside IC Group as they build on the foundation we established in Canada. This partnership is an opportunity to align our shared commitment to athlete safety, risk management, and long-term growth across North America. This is a positive step for everyone involved." - Jayson DeMarco, Head of MGA, and VP, Underwriting Players Health (US).

To learn more about ICI and its full suite of products and services, visit insuredcreativity.

About Insured Creativity Inc.

ICI is a specialized Managing General Agent (MGA) offering tailored underwriting solutions in the Sports, Entertainment, and Brand Promotion sectors. Operating as a Lloyd's Coverholder, ICI is committed to delivering comprehensive risk management strategies and exceptional service to its global clientele.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events, social media, and digital platforms to drive commerce, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives, and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences at scale on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands, their agency partners, and over 90 professional sports teams in international jurisdictions.

SOURCE: IC Group Inc.