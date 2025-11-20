403
Kuwait Int'l Book Fair Honors Mohammad Bin Al Zubair
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair, themed "The Land of Books - The Capital of Culture," honored Mohammad bin Al Zubair, a retired Economic Planning Advisor to the Sultan of Oman and founder of the Bait Al Zubair Foundation, for his contributions to Arab culture.
Speakers at the Cultural Cafe event on Thursday, included Oman's former Minister of Information Dr. Abdulmunim Al-Husseini, former Director of the Office of the Minister of Commerce and Industry Taye Jandal, Dr. Mohammad Al-Shehhi, and Director-General of Bait Al Zubair Foundation Dr. Mona Al-Sulaimyah.
Moderated by Ahmad Al-Kalbani, the discussion highlighted Mohammad bin Al Zubair's significant roles, including serving as the first Minister of Commerce and Industry and as an advisor to the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
Al-Kalbani noted that Mohammed bin Al Zubair has published 20 works, including his latest memoir, "Leaves That Will Not Fall from the Tree: Memoirs of an Omani Student in Kuwaiti Schools 1954-1961."
Taye Jandal spoke about the impact of Mohammed's distinguished upbringing, characterised by a disciplined environment and humanitarian contributions from his family.
Dr. Al-Husseini highlighted the importance of Bait Al Zubair, describing it as a cultural institution that unifies various cultural groups.
Dr Al-Shehhi emphasised that the foundation aims to showcase cultural heritage, while Dr. Al-Sulaimi praised Mohammad's ability to embrace ideas and projects, which have led to their success.
The event concluded with Mohammad bin Al Zubair receiving honours from Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar and Aisha Al-Mahmoud, and he signed copies of his memoir for attendees.(end)
