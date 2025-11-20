Regional Health Properties Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Following Completion Of Merger With Sunlink Health Systems, Inc.
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Patient care revenues
|$
|9,831
|$
|2,585
|Rental revenues
|1,303
|1,640
|Pharmacy revenues
|4,004
|-
|Total revenues
|15,138
|4,225
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|2,470
|-
|Patient care expense
|8,639
|2,179
|Facility rent expense
|197
|149
|Depreciation and amortization
|547
|474
|General and administrative expense
|3,713
|1,224
|Credit loss expense
|166
|499
|Total costs and expenses
|15,732
|4,525
|Loss from operations
|(594
|)
|(300
|)
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense, net
|751
|677
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(5,311
|)
|-
|Other expense, net
|584
|5
|Total other expense, net
|(3,976
|)
|682
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|3,382
|$
|(982
|)
|Deemed contribution related to Preferred Series B purchases
|278
|-
|Net profit (loss) attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|3,660
|$
|(982
|)
|Net profit (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.
|Basic:
|$
|1.17
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Diluted:
|$
|1.17
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic:
|3,125
|1,904
|Diluted:
|3,125
|1,904
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Patient care revenues
|$
|24,247
|$
|7,418
|Rental revenues
|4,134
|5,257
|Pharmacy revenues
|4,004
|-
|Total revenues
|32,385
|12,675
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|2,470
|-
|Patient care expense
|20,224
|6,462
|Facility rent expense
|552
|446
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,351
|1,499
|General and administrative expense
|8,375
|4,085
|Loss on lease termination
|303
|-
|Credit loss expense
|636
|563
|Gain on operations transfer
|(106
|)
|-
|Total costs and expenses
|33,805
|13,055
|Loss from operations
|(1,420
|)
|(380
|)
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense, net
|2,019
|2,021
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(5,311
|)
|-
|Other expense, net
|1,201
|249
|Total other expense, net
|(2,091
|)
|2,270
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|671
|$
|(2,650
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(603
|)
|-
|Deemed contribution related to Preferred Series B purchases
|278
|-
|Net profit (loss) attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|346
|$
|(2,650
|)
|Net profit (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.
|Basic:
|$
|0.14
|$
|(1.42
|)
|Diluted:
|$
|0.14
|$
|(1.42
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic:
|2,425
|1,863
|Diluted:
|2,425
|1,863
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|DEBT SUMMARY
|(in thousands)
|September 30, 2025
|Lender
|Maturity
|Interest Rate
|Principal
|% of Principal
|Deferred financing costs
|Unamortized discount on bonds
|Net Carrying Value
|Total Fixed Rate Debt
|12/15/2041
|4.32
|%
|42,298
|85.4
|%
|(662
|)
|(102
|)
|41,533
|Total Floating Rate Debt
|10/3/2036
|9.40
|%
|7,216
|14.6
|%
|(171
|)
|-
|7,045
|Total
|$
|49,514
|100.0
|%
|$
|(834
|)
|$
|(102
|)
|$
|48,578
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents information about EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.
A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,382
|$
|(982
|)
|$
|671
|$
|(2,650
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|547
|474
|1,351
|1,499
|Interest expense, net
|751
|677
|2,019
|2,021
|Amortization of employee stock compensation
|124
|19
|171
|85
|EBITDA
|4,804
|188
|4,212
|955
|Credit loss expense
|166
|499
|636
|563
|Other expense (income), net
|584
|5
|1,201
|249
|Gain (loss) from write-off of liabilities and other credit balances from discontinued operations
|-
|3
|-
|180
|Gain from bargain purchase
|(5,311
|)
|-
|(5,311
|)
|-
|Expenses related to preferred stock recapitalization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other one-time costs
|170
|179
|366
|319
|Project costs
|-
|20
|-
|85
|Tail insurance on legacy facilities
|-
|55
|74
|262
|One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program (1)
|-
|49
|(196
|)
|(49
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA from operations
|$
|413
|$
|998
|$
|982
|$
|2,564
|(1) Amounts represent adjustments needed for historical and estimated future amounts along with reconciling for timing differences.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.
2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.
