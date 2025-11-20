Molina Healthcare, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 2, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights MOH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Molina" or the "Company") (NYSE: MOH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Molina investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

MOH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company's“medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis Molina's stock price dropped following this news.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Molina during the relevant time frame, you have until December 2, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

