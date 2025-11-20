Capsovision To Participate In The Benchmark 14Th Annual Discovery Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to participate in 1:1 Investor Meetings on December 4, 2025

SARATOGA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced that Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Garcia, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Doug Atkinson, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, will participate in the Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025 in New York City.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with CapsoVision's management team at the conference, please contact your Benchmark representative or reach out to the company directly at ....

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company's next pipeline product, CapsoCam ColonTM with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

...

Media Contact

Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer

Être Communications

... | (804) 240-0807

... | (804) 503-9231