Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The equity awards were granted as inducement material to employees' acceptance of employment with the company. The new employees received, in the aggregate, 2,125 time-based restricted stock units. All restricted stock units granted vest in four equal installments on each of the first through fourth anniversaries of the grant date. The vesting of all awards described above shall be subject to each such employee's continued employment as of the applicable vesting date.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
Tina Ventura
Media Contact
Christopher Frates
