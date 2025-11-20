Zumiez Inc. To Report Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link ). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at .
About Zumiez Inc.Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 1, 2025, we operated 728 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 85 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez, and
Company Contact:
Darin White
VP of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337
Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200
